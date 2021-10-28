Zacks: Brokerages Expect Magnolia Oil & Gas Co. (NYSE:MGY) Will Post Earnings of $0.60 Per Share

Equities analysts expect that Magnolia Oil & Gas Co. (NYSE:MGY) will announce earnings per share of $0.60 for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Six analysts have issued estimates for Magnolia Oil & Gas’ earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $0.67 and the lowest is $0.45. Magnolia Oil & Gas reported earnings of $0.06 per share in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 900%. The firm is expected to announce its next earnings report before the market opens on Tuesday, November 2nd.

On average, analysts expect that Magnolia Oil & Gas will report full year earnings of $2.23 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.97 to $2.49. For the next year, analysts forecast that the business will report earnings of $2.24 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.53 to $2.72. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for Magnolia Oil & Gas.

Magnolia Oil & Gas (NYSE:MGY) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, August 1st. The company reported $0.56 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.41 by $0.15. Magnolia Oil & Gas had a net margin of 25.33% and a return on equity of 23.92%. The firm had revenue of $250.73 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $229.42 million.

A number of analysts have recently commented on MGY shares. Citigroup boosted their price objective on shares of Magnolia Oil & Gas from $14.00 to $15.50 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 22nd. Evercore ISI started coverage on shares of Magnolia Oil & Gas in a research report on Monday, August 2nd. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $18.00 price objective on the stock. KeyCorp boosted their price objective on shares of Magnolia Oil & Gas from $20.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 14th. Truist boosted their target price on shares of Magnolia Oil & Gas from $22.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 7th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of Magnolia Oil & Gas from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 3rd. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $18.46.

Shares of MGY stock opened at $21.34 on Thursday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $16.58 and its 200-day simple moving average is $14.50. The company has a quick ratio of 1.86, a current ratio of 1.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. The firm has a market cap of $5.03 billion, a PE ratio of 20.13 and a beta of 2.47. Magnolia Oil & Gas has a 12 month low of $4.09 and a 12 month high of $22.09.

The business also recently disclosed a Semi-Annual dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 1st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 12th were issued a $0.08 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, August 11th. This represents a dividend yield of 1.15%. Magnolia Oil & Gas’s dividend payout ratio is currently -800.00%.

In other Magnolia Oil & Gas news, CEO Stephen I. Chazen purchased 50,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 5th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $14.12 per share, for a total transaction of $706,000.00. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director John B. Walker sold 7,500,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.38, for a total transaction of $122,850,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 4.70% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Stephens Investment Management Group LLC bought a new stake in Magnolia Oil & Gas during the third quarter worth about $39,996,000. Ziegler Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Magnolia Oil & Gas by 174.6% during the third quarter. Ziegler Capital Management LLC now owns 686,821 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,218,000 after purchasing an additional 436,732 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. lifted its position in Magnolia Oil & Gas by 36.3% during the third quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 37,420 shares of the company’s stock worth $666,000 after purchasing an additional 9,971 shares during the period. Strs Ohio lifted its holdings in shares of Magnolia Oil & Gas by 8,257.8% in the third quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 534,900 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,515,000 after acquiring an additional 528,500 shares during the last quarter. Finally, DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale bought a new position in shares of Magnolia Oil & Gas in the third quarter worth about $226,000. 76.56% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Magnolia Oil & Gas

Magnolia Oil & Gas Corp. engages in oil and gas exploration and production business. It operates assets located in the Eagle Ford Shale and Austin Chalk formations in South Texas. The company was founded on July 31, 2018 and is headquartered in Houston, TX.

