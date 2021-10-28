Pure Gold Mining (LON:PUR) Given Buy Rating at Peel Hunt

Peel Hunt reissued their buy rating on shares of Pure Gold Mining (LON:PUR) in a report published on Wednesday morning, PriceTargets.com reports. Peel Hunt currently has a GBX 110 ($1.44) target price on the stock.
LON:PUR opened at GBX 55 ($0.72) on Wednesday. The business has a 50 day moving average of GBX 60.98 and a 200 day moving average of GBX 81.24. The company has a market capitalization of £239.57 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -12.50. Pure Gold Mining has a 1-year low of GBX 48 ($0.63) and a 1-year high of GBX 177.50 ($2.32). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 168.08, a current ratio of 1.07 and a quick ratio of 0.84.
Pure Gold Mining Company Profile
