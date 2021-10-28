Pure Gold Mining (LON:PUR) Given Buy Rating at Peel Hunt

Peel Hunt reissued their buy rating on shares of Pure Gold Mining (LON:PUR) in a report published on Wednesday morning, PriceTargets.com reports. Peel Hunt currently has a GBX 110 ($1.44) target price on the stock.

LON:PUR opened at GBX 55 ($0.72) on Wednesday. The business has a 50 day moving average of GBX 60.98 and a 200 day moving average of GBX 81.24. The company has a market capitalization of £239.57 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -12.50. Pure Gold Mining has a 1-year low of GBX 48 ($0.63) and a 1-year high of GBX 177.50 ($2.32). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 168.08, a current ratio of 1.07 and a quick ratio of 0.84.

Pure Gold Mining Company Profile

Pure Gold Mining Inc engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of gold, and other precious and base metal properties in Canada. Its principal property is the Pure Gold Red Lake Gold project comprises 251 mining leases, mining patents, and unpatented mining claims covering an area of approximately 4,700 hectares located near Red Lake, Ontario.

