JPMorgan Chase & Co. Analysts Give Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV (EBR:ABI) a €46.00 Price Target

Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV (EBR:ABI) received a €46.00 ($54.12) price objective from equities research analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a note issued to investors on Thursday, Borsen Zeitung reports.

Other analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. Barclays set a €70.00 ($82.35) price objective on shares of Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV in a report on Friday, July 30th. UBS Group set a €63.00 ($74.12) target price on shares of Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV in a report on Tuesday, August 3rd. Berenberg Bank set a €81.30 ($95.65) target price on shares of Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV in a report on Friday, July 30th. The Goldman Sachs Group set a €55.00 ($64.71) target price on shares of Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV in a report on Thursday, October 14th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada set a €75.00 ($88.24) target price on shares of Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV in a report on Thursday, September 2nd. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of €64.02 ($75.32).

Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV has a 1-year low of €82.03 ($96.51) and a 1-year high of €110.10 ($129.53).

Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV engages in the production, distribution, and sale of beer, alcoholic beverages, and soft drinks worldwide. It offers a portfolio of approximately 500 beer brands, which primarily include Budweiser, Corona, and Stella Artois; Beck's, Hoegaarden, Leffe, and Michelob Ultra; and Aguila, Antarctica, Bud Light, Brahma, Cass, Castle, Castle Lite, Cristal, Harbin, Jupiler, Modelo Especial, Quilmes, Victoria, Sedrin, and Skol brands.

