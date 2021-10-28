Franklin Resources Inc. Has $403,000 Stock Holdings in Sterling Bancorp (NYSE:STL)

Franklin Resources Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Sterling Bancorp (NYSE:STL) by 20.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 16,265 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 2,729 shares during the period. Franklin Resources Inc.’s holdings in Sterling Bancorp were worth $403,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of STL. Man Group plc lifted its position in shares of Sterling Bancorp by 177.7% in the 1st quarter. Man Group plc now owns 81,921 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,886,000 after purchasing an additional 52,421 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Sterling Bancorp by 1.8% in the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,351,796 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $58,301,000 after purchasing an additional 42,410 shares during the period. Versor Investments LP acquired a new position in shares of Sterling Bancorp in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $84,570,000. Handelsbanken Fonder AB lifted its position in shares of Sterling Bancorp by 24.4% in the 2nd quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 39,799 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $987,000 after purchasing an additional 7,800 shares during the period. Finally, Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio lifted its position in shares of Sterling Bancorp by 8.1% in the 1st quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 108,334 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,494,000 after purchasing an additional 8,151 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.87% of the company’s stock.

Get Sterling Bancorp alerts:

STL has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Sterling Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 17th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on shares of Sterling Bancorp from $28.00 to $31.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, October 22nd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $26.43.

NYSE:STL opened at $25.34 on Thursday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $23.56 and a 200-day moving average of $24.10. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.88 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.00 and a beta of 1.70. The company has a quick ratio of 0.91, a current ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. Sterling Bancorp has a twelve month low of $12.25 and a twelve month high of $27.22.

Sterling Bancorp (NYSE:STL) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 19th. The financial services provider reported $0.52 EPS for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.52. The business had revenue of $246.40 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $252.31 million. Sterling Bancorp had a net margin of 33.30% and a return on equity of 8.56%. Sterling Bancorp’s quarterly revenue was up .2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.45 EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that Sterling Bancorp will post 2.04 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 1st will be paid a dividend of $0.07 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, October 29th. This represents a $0.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.10%. Sterling Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 23.33%.

Sterling Bancorp Profile

Sterling Bancorp operates as a financial and bank holding company of Sterling National Bank, which engages in the provision of commercial, business, and consumer banking products and services through its subsidiary. The company was founded in 1888 and is headquartered in Pearl River, NY.

See Also: What is the CBOE Russell 2000® Volatility Index?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding STL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Sterling Bancorp (NYSE:STL).

Receive News & Ratings for Sterling Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sterling Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.