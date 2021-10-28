Asbury Automotive Group, Inc. (NYSE:ABG) Shares Bought by Franklin Resources Inc.

Franklin Resources Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Asbury Automotive Group, Inc. (NYSE:ABG) by 11.5% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,818 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 187 shares during the quarter. Franklin Resources Inc.’s holdings in Asbury Automotive Group were worth $312,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. lifted its position in Asbury Automotive Group by 1,000.0% during the 2nd quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 220 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the period. FORA Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Asbury Automotive Group during the 1st quarter worth approximately $55,000. Panagora Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Asbury Automotive Group during the 1st quarter worth approximately $92,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Asbury Automotive Group by 23,400.0% during the 2nd quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 470 shares of the company’s stock worth $81,000 after buying an additional 468 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Asbury Automotive Group by 14.7% during the 2nd quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 570 shares of the company’s stock worth $97,000 after buying an additional 73 shares in the last quarter.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on ABG shares. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on Asbury Automotive Group from $201.00 to $205.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. Craig Hallum increased their target price on Asbury Automotive Group from $230.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 30th. Truist Securities raised Asbury Automotive Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $250.00 target price for the company in a research note on Thursday, September 30th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Asbury Automotive Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 21st. Finally, Truist Financial raised Asbury Automotive Group to a “buy” rating and set a $250.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Thursday, September 30th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $219.25.

NYSE ABG opened at $198.63 on Thursday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $191.56 and a 200 day moving average price of $191.56. The company has a market capitalization of $3.84 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.98, a PEG ratio of 0.51 and a beta of 1.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16, a current ratio of 1.49 and a quick ratio of 0.75. Asbury Automotive Group, Inc. has a 1-year low of $99.65 and a 1-year high of $230.96.

Asbury Automotive Group (NYSE:ABG) last announced its earnings results on Monday, October 25th. The company reported $7.36 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $6.36 by $1.00. The firm had revenue of $2.41 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.27 billion. Asbury Automotive Group had a return on equity of 42.22% and a net margin of 4.86%. Asbury Automotive Group’s quarterly revenue was up 30.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $4.08 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that Asbury Automotive Group, Inc. will post 24.25 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Asbury Automotive Group Company Profile

Asbury Automotive Group, Inc operates as a holding company, which engages in the automotive dealership. Its services include oil change, car brakes, changing tires, check engine light, battery, and wheel alignment. The company was founded in 1995 and is headquartered in Duluth, GA.

