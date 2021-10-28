Franklin Resources Inc. Sells 5,988 Shares of TransAlta Co. (NYSE:TAC)

Franklin Resources Inc. trimmed its holdings in TransAlta Co. (NYSE:TAC) (TSE:TA) by 14.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 35,227 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 5,988 shares during the quarter. Franklin Resources Inc.’s holdings in TransAlta were worth $351,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in TransAlta by 9.8% in the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 73,076 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $728,000 after buying an additional 6,545 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC grew its stake in shares of TransAlta by 32.7% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 426,439 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $4,249,000 after purchasing an additional 104,967 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its stake in shares of TransAlta by 0.4% during the 2nd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 621,896 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $6,207,000 after purchasing an additional 2,696 shares during the period. Scotia Capital Inc. grew its stake in shares of TransAlta by 1.3% during the 2nd quarter. Scotia Capital Inc. now owns 1,497,903 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $14,849,000 after purchasing an additional 19,906 shares during the period. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its stake in shares of TransAlta by 24.9% during the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 953,528 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $9,516,000 after purchasing an additional 190,267 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 60.28% of the company’s stock.

Get TransAlta alerts:

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on TAC shares. CIBC boosted their price target on TransAlta from C$15.00 to C$16.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 29th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded TransAlta from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 13th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on TransAlta from C$14.50 to C$15.50 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 11th. National Bank Financial boosted their price objective on TransAlta from C$12.00 to C$13.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 12th. Finally, TD Securities boosted their price objective on TransAlta from C$15.00 to C$15.50 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 11th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, TransAlta has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $14.81.

NYSE TAC opened at $11.38 on Thursday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $10.22 and its 200 day moving average is $9.93. The company has a current ratio of 1.77, a quick ratio of 1.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.30. TransAlta Co. has a 12 month low of $5.89 and a 12 month high of $11.80. The stock has a market cap of $3.08 billion, a PE ratio of -11.85 and a beta of 1.26.

TransAlta (NYSE:TAC) (TSE:TA) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 9th. The utilities provider reported $0.05 EPS for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.05. The company had revenue of $503.91 million for the quarter. TransAlta had a negative return on equity of 5.48% and a negative net margin of 12.87%. On average, analysts forecast that TransAlta Co. will post 0.26 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Saturday, January 1st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 1st will be issued a dividend of $0.04 per share. This represents a $0.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.41%. This is a boost from TransAlta’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.04. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, November 30th. TransAlta’s dividend payout ratio is -36.84%.

About TransAlta

TransAlta Corp. engages in the generation and distribution of electricity through wind, hydro, gas and coal power plants. It operates through the following business segments: Canadian Coal, U.S. Coal, Canadian Gas, Australian Gas, Wind & Solar, Hydro, Energy Marketing and Corporate. The Canadian Coal, U.S.

Further Reading: Trading signals using Bollinger bands

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TAC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for TransAlta Co. (NYSE:TAC) (TSE:TA).

Receive News & Ratings for TransAlta Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TransAlta and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.