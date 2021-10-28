Franklin Resources Inc. Grows Stock Position in Altair Engineering Inc. (NASDAQ:ALTR)

Franklin Resources Inc. raised its holdings in Altair Engineering Inc. (NASDAQ:ALTR) by 5.9% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 4,686 shares of the software’s stock after acquiring an additional 260 shares during the quarter. Franklin Resources Inc.’s holdings in Altair Engineering were worth $323,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in ALTR. Quantbot Technologies LP raised its stake in Altair Engineering by 1,620.0% in the first quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP now owns 516 shares of the software’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 486 shares during the last quarter. FORA Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Altair Engineering in the first quarter valued at about $79,000. Panagora Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Altair Engineering in the second quarter valued at about $125,000. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can raised its stake in Altair Engineering by 18.4% in the first quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 2,733 shares of the software’s stock valued at $169,000 after buying an additional 425 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its stake in Altair Engineering by 134.7% in the second quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 2,891 shares of the software’s stock valued at $201,000 after buying an additional 1,659 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 58.53% of the company’s stock.

Get Altair Engineering alerts:

Shares of ALTR stock opened at $75.44 on Thursday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $72.94 and a 200 day moving average of $68.83. The stock has a market cap of $5.70 billion, a P/E ratio of -838.22 and a beta of 1.50. Altair Engineering Inc. has a twelve month low of $42.48 and a twelve month high of $78.36.

Altair Engineering (NASDAQ:ALTR) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The software reported ($0.04) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.11) by $0.07. The company had revenue of $119.91 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $111.50 million. Altair Engineering had a positive return on equity of 4.74% and a negative net margin of 1.10%. Research analysts anticipate that Altair Engineering Inc. will post 0.13 EPS for the current year.

ALTR has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on Altair Engineering from $64.00 to $74.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Friday, August 6th. Rosenblatt Securities raised their price objective on Altair Engineering from $79.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 6th. William Blair restated a “buy” rating on shares of Altair Engineering in a research note on Tuesday, September 7th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Altair Engineering from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 5th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $71.00.

In other Altair Engineering news, CEO James Ralph Scapa sold 33,434 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $72.12, for a total value of $2,411,260.08. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Uwe Schramm sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $72.00, for a total value of $360,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 402,199 shares of company stock valued at $29,448,274. 25.26% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

About Altair Engineering

Altair Engineering, Inc engages in the provision of software and cloud solutions for product design & development, high performance cloud computing and data intelligence. It operates through the following segments: Software and Client Engineering Services. The Software segment includes a portfolio of software products; as well as solvers and optimization technology products, modelling and visualization tools.

Further Reading: What’s a Black Swan?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ALTR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Altair Engineering Inc. (NASDAQ:ALTR).

Receive News & Ratings for Altair Engineering Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Altair Engineering and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.