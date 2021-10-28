Franklin Resources Inc. Boosts Stock Position in Relx Plc (NYSE:RELX)

Franklin Resources Inc. raised its stake in shares of Relx Plc (NYSE:RELX) by 44.8% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 13,960 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,317 shares during the quarter. Franklin Resources Inc.’s holdings in Relx were worth $372,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Red Door Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Relx during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Advisory Services Network LLC purchased a new stake in Relx during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Lumature Wealth Partners LLC raised its stake in Relx by 14.3% during the 2nd quarter. Lumature Wealth Partners LLC now owns 2,786 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $74,000 after acquiring an additional 348 shares during the last quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. raised its stake in Relx by 421.1% during the 2nd quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 3,627 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $97,000 after acquiring an additional 2,931 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Toronto Dominion Bank raised its stake in Relx by 38.0% during the 2nd quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 3,980 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $106,000 after acquiring an additional 1,095 shares during the last quarter. 5.97% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research firms have issued reports on RELX. Morgan Stanley reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of Relx in a research report on Thursday, July 22nd. BNP Paribas upgraded Relx from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 1st. Zacks Investment Research cut Relx from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 13th. Exane BNP Paribas upgraded Relx from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 1st. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Relx in a research report on Thursday, October 7th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $33.00.

RELX opened at $30.97 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $59.89 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.36, a P/E/G ratio of 2.59 and a beta of 0.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.50, a current ratio of 0.53 and a quick ratio of 0.46. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $29.97 and its 200 day simple moving average is $28.17. Relx Plc has a 1-year low of $19.52 and a 1-year high of $31.21.

The company also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 13th. Investors of record on Friday, August 6th were issued a $0.3351 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 5th. This represents a dividend yield of 2.28%. This is a boost from Relx’s previous dividend of $0.17. Relx’s dividend payout ratio is currently 38.24%.

RELX Plc engages in provision of information and analytics solutions for professional and business customers across industries. It operates through the following business segments: Scientific, Technical & Medical; Risk & Business Analytics; Legal; and Exhibitions. The Scientific, Technical & Medical segment is a global information analytics business that helps institutions and professionals advance healthcare, open science, and improve performance for the benefit of humanity.

