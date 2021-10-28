Franklin Resources Inc. Buys New Holdings in Overstock.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:OSTK)

Franklin Resources Inc. bought a new stake in Overstock.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:OSTK) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 2,896 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $266,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of OSTK. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC acquired a new position in Overstock.com in the second quarter valued at $28,000. Federated Hermes Inc. acquired a new position in Overstock.com in the first quarter valued at $47,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in Overstock.com by 244.8% in the first quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 869 shares of the company’s stock valued at $58,000 after acquiring an additional 617 shares during the last quarter. IFP Advisors Inc boosted its holdings in Overstock.com by 700.0% in the second quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 680 shares of the company’s stock valued at $59,000 after acquiring an additional 595 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Systematic Alpha Investments LLC acquired a new position in Overstock.com in the second quarter valued at $78,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.43% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have commented on OSTK. Zacks Investment Research cut Overstock.com from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $75.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Monday, August 2nd. Needham & Company LLC began coverage on Overstock.com in a research note on Thursday, September 16th. They set a “buy” rating and a $150.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Bank of America began coverage on Overstock.com in a research note on Tuesday, September 7th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Overstock.com presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $106.40.

Shares of NASDAQ OSTK opened at $77.16 on Thursday. Overstock.com, Inc. has a 1 year low of $46.75 and a 1 year high of $112.30. The firm has a market cap of $3.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.21 and a beta of 4.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a quick ratio of 1.61 and a current ratio of 1.63. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $73.49 and its 200-day simple moving average is $78.05.

Overstock.com (NASDAQ:OSTK) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The company reported $0.73 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.84 by ($0.11). Overstock.com had a return on equity of 29.23% and a net margin of 12.61%. The business had revenue of $794.54 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $766.85 million. As a group, research analysts predict that Overstock.com, Inc. will post 2.31 EPS for the current year.

Overstock.com Company Profile

Overstock.com, Inc operates online shopping commercial site. It also sells these products through www.overstock.com, www.o.com, and www.o.biz. It operates through the following business segments: Retail, tZERO, and MVI. The Retail Segment engages in e-commerce sales through its website. The tZERO Segment focuses on securities transaction through its broker-dealers.

