Franklin Resources Inc. Invests $290,000 in Assurant, Inc. (NYSE:AIZ)

Franklin Resources Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Assurant, Inc. (NYSE:AIZ) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund acquired 1,857 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $290,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its stake in Assurant by 1,095.7% during the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 550 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $78,000 after buying an additional 504 shares during the last quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC acquired a new position in Assurant during the second quarter worth $78,000. PGGM Investments acquired a new position in Assurant during the second quarter worth $177,000. AGF Investments Inc. acquired a new position in Assurant during the second quarter worth $182,000. Finally, O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in Assurant by 21.1% during the second quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 1,256 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $196,000 after buying an additional 219 shares during the last quarter. 95.81% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Assurant alerts:

AIZ stock opened at $161.00 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 0.46 and a quick ratio of 0.46. The stock has a market cap of $9.47 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.16, a PEG ratio of 0.94 and a beta of 0.66. Assurant, Inc. has a 12-month low of $118.58 and a 12-month high of $172.22. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $164.28.

Assurant (NYSE:AIZ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 2nd. The financial services provider reported $2.99 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.49 by $0.50. The firm had revenue of $2.53 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.38 billion. Assurant had a return on equity of 9.05% and a net margin of 4.74%. Sell-side analysts expect that Assurant, Inc. will post 9.93 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on AIZ shares. William Blair started coverage on Assurant in a research note on Friday, July 23rd. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $152.41 price target on the stock. Piper Sandler started coverage on Assurant in a research note on Thursday, October 14th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $200.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on Assurant from $190.00 to $184.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 15th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $183.34.

About Assurant

Assurant, Inc engages in the provision of risk management solutions. It operates through the following segments: Global Housing, Global Lifestyle and Global Preneed. The Global Housing segment provides lender-placed homeowners, multi-family housing and mortgage solutions. The Global Lifestyle segment offers mobile device protection products, related & extended service products and related services for consumer electronics & appliances, vehicle protection services, and credit insurance.

Further Reading: When can a hold rating present a buying opportunity?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AIZ? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Assurant, Inc. (NYSE:AIZ).

Receive News & Ratings for Assurant Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Assurant and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.