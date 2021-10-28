Deutsche Bank AG Has $349,000 Stock Holdings in Coca-Cola FEMSA, S.A.B. de C.V. (NYSE:KOF)

Deutsche Bank AG raised its stake in shares of Coca-Cola FEMSA, S.A.B. de C.V. (NYSE:KOF) by 67.7% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 6,592 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,661 shares during the quarter. Deutsche Bank AG’s holdings in Coca-Cola FEMSA were worth $349,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in KOF. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new position in Coca-Cola FEMSA during the first quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Eudaimonia Partners LLC acquired a new position in Coca-Cola FEMSA during the first quarter valued at approximately $46,000. Capital Analysts LLC acquired a new position in Coca-Cola FEMSA during the second quarter valued at approximately $46,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC grew its holdings in Coca-Cola FEMSA by 34.0% during the second quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 1,128 shares of the company’s stock valued at $60,000 after purchasing an additional 286 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Advisors Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in Coca-Cola FEMSA during the second quarter valued at approximately $145,000. Institutional investors own 1.23% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have commented on the company. Scotiabank upgraded Coca-Cola FEMSA from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 27th. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on Coca-Cola FEMSA in a research report on Friday, August 13th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $70.00 price objective for the company. Barclays increased their price objective on Coca-Cola FEMSA from $50.00 to $55.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 3rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Coca-Cola FEMSA from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 19th.

Shares of KOF stock opened at $54.88 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $92.23 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.60, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.20 and a beta of 0.86. Coca-Cola FEMSA, S.A.B. de C.V. has a one year low of $36.16 and a one year high of $59.07. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $56.79 and a 200 day moving average price of $52.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68, a current ratio of 1.56 and a quick ratio of 1.32.

Coca-Cola FEMSA (NYSE:KOF) last issued its earnings results on Sunday, July 25th. The company reported $0.79 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.74 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $2.39 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.32 billion. Coca-Cola FEMSA had a return on equity of 10.98% and a net margin of 6.46%. Equities research analysts anticipate that Coca-Cola FEMSA, S.A.B. de C.V. will post 3.31 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a semi-annual dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 15th. Investors of record on Monday, November 1st will be given a $1.244 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, October 29th. This represents a yield of 4.5%. Coca-Cola FEMSA’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 106.96%.

Coca-Cola FEMSA Company Profile

Coca-Cola FEMSA SAB de CV engages in the production and distribution of trademark beverages. It operates through the following divisions: Mexico and Central America and South America. The Mexico and Central America division comprises Mexico, Guatemala, Nicaragua, Costa Rica and Panama. The South America division consists of Brazil, Argentina, Colombia and Uruguay.

