Veoneer, Inc. (NYSE:VNE) Shares Sold by Deutsche Bank AG

Deutsche Bank AG lessened its position in Veoneer, Inc. (NYSE:VNE) by 83.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 15,744 shares of the company’s stock after selling 81,535 shares during the period. Deutsche Bank AG’s holdings in Veoneer were worth $362,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its holdings in shares of Veoneer by 66.9% in the 2nd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 1,989 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,000 after purchasing an additional 797 shares in the last quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC increased its holdings in shares of Veoneer by 15.6% in the 2nd quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 4,365 shares of the company’s stock valued at $101,000 after purchasing an additional 589 shares in the last quarter. Keel Point LLC purchased a new position in shares of Veoneer in the 2nd quarter valued at about $208,000. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Veoneer in the 1st quarter valued at about $220,000. Finally, Trexquant Investment LP purchased a new position in shares of Veoneer in the 1st quarter valued at about $264,000. Institutional investors own 26.21% of the company’s stock.

VNE has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Evercore ISI upgraded shares of Veoneer to an “underperform” rating and increased their price target for the company from $15.00 to $31.30 in a report on Sunday, August 1st. Danske downgraded shares of Veoneer from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $37.00 target price for the company. in a report on Friday, September 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada upgraded shares of Veoneer from an “underperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and raised their target price for the company from $19.00 to $31.25 in a report on Friday, July 23rd. Mizuho downgraded shares of Veoneer from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $31.15 target price for the company. in a report on Monday, July 26th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Veoneer from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 5th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have issued a hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Veoneer currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $30.27.

VNE opened at $35.05 on Thursday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $35.62 and its 200 day simple moving average is $28.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a quick ratio of 1.66 and a current ratio of 1.95. Veoneer, Inc. has a 1 year low of $14.64 and a 1 year high of $40.46. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.92 billion, a PE ratio of -9.18 and a beta of 2.45.

Veoneer (NYSE:VNE) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, October 26th. The company reported ($0.84) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.89) by $0.05. Veoneer had a negative net margin of 25.99% and a negative return on equity of 34.38%. The business had revenue of $391.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $411.83 million. During the same period last year, the company earned ($0.96) earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 5.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Veoneer, Inc. will post -3.26 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Veoneer, Inc engages in the design, development, sale, and manufacture of automotive safety electronics. It operates through the Electronics and Brake Systems segments. The Electronics segment consists of safety and restraint control systems product areas. The Brake Systems segment comprises of brake systems product area.

