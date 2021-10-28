Veru Inc. (NASDAQ:VERU) Shares Sold by Deutsche Bank AG

Deutsche Bank AG trimmed its position in Veru Inc. (NASDAQ:VERU) by 56.9% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 45,361 shares of the company’s stock after selling 59,949 shares during the quarter. Deutsche Bank AG’s holdings in Veru were worth $367,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in VERU. New York State Common Retirement Fund boosted its stake in Veru by 5.5% in the first quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 47,900 shares of the company’s stock valued at $516,000 after acquiring an additional 2,500 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its stake in shares of Veru by 19.3% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 160,778 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,733,000 after buying an additional 25,990 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Veru by 21.4% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 936,166 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,087,000 after buying an additional 164,948 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its stake in shares of Veru by 2,465.0% during the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 546,200 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,885,000 after buying an additional 524,906 shares during the period. Finally, Barclays PLC lifted its stake in shares of Veru by 166.6% during the first quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 45,716 shares of the company’s stock worth $493,000 after buying an additional 28,566 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 30.61% of the company’s stock.

VERU has been the subject of several research reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Veru from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $9.50 price objective for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 14th. Brookline Capital Management reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Veru in a research note on Friday, August 27th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Veru from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Friday, September 17th. Oppenheimer reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $26.00 price objective on shares of Veru in a research note on Friday, August 27th. Finally, HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and set a $21.00 target price on shares of Veru in a report on Thursday, October 14th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $17.92.

In related news, Director Lucy Lu bought 4,800 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 17th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $6.78 per share, with a total value of $32,544.00. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . 24.60% of the stock is owned by insiders.

VERU opened at $8.09 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $646.02 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -808.19 and a beta of 0.63. The company has a fifty day moving average of $8.49 and a two-hundred day moving average of $8.37. Veru Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $2.30 and a fifty-two week high of $24.57.

Veru (NASDAQ:VERU) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 12th. The company reported ($0.03) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.06) by $0.03. The business had revenue of $17.66 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $13.98 million. Veru had a negative net margin of 0.25% and a negative return on equity of 7.62%. On average, analysts predict that Veru Inc. will post -0.19 earnings per share for the current year.

Veru

Veru, Inc is an oncology biopharmaceutical company engaged in developing novel medicines for the management of prostate cancer and breast cancer. Its prostate cancer drug candidates include: VERU-111, an oral alpha and beta tubulin inhibitor, which is in a Phase 2 clinical trial for the treatment of metastatic castration and androgen receptor targeting agent resistant prostate cancer; VERU-100, a novel, proprietary, GnRH antagonist peptide drug formulation designed to address the current limitations of commercially available androgen deprivation therapies (ADT) for advanced prostate cancer; and Zuclomiphene Citrate, an oral nonsteroidal estrogen receptor agonist being developed to treat hot flashes, a common side effect caused by ADT.

