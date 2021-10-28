Trupanion, Inc. (NASDAQ:TRUP) CFO Sells $366,520.00 in Stock

Trupanion, Inc. (NASDAQ:TRUP) CFO Tricia Plouf sold 3,500 shares of Trupanion stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $104.72, for a total transaction of $366,520.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

Tricia Plouf also recently made the following trade(s):

On Thursday, September 30th, Tricia Plouf sold 3,500 shares of Trupanion stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $79.81, for a total transaction of $279,335.00.

On Thursday, August 19th, Tricia Plouf sold 1,500 shares of Trupanion stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.73, for a total transaction of $128,595.00.

Shares of TRUP stock opened at $100.71 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.05 billion, a P/E ratio of -143.87 and a beta of 1.85. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $87.99 and a 200 day moving average price of $92.49. Trupanion, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $69.74 and a fifty-two week high of $126.53.

Trupanion (NASDAQ:TRUP) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 5th. The financial services provider reported ($0.23) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.17) by ($0.06). The business had revenue of $168.26 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $165.03 million. Trupanion had a negative net margin of 4.65% and a negative return on equity of 9.05%. Equities analysts forecast that Trupanion, Inc. will post -0.89 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Capital Analysts LLC acquired a new position in shares of Trupanion in the first quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new position in Trupanion during the 1st quarter worth approximately $39,000. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC acquired a new position in Trupanion during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $42,000. Archer Investment Corp grew its holdings in Trupanion by 40.6% during the 2nd quarter. Archer Investment Corp now owns 693 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $80,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Pinz Capital Management LP acquired a new position in Trupanion during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $138,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.92% of the company’s stock.

TRUP has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Piper Sandler initiated coverage on shares of Trupanion in a research note on Wednesday, October 6th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $110.00 price target on the stock. Bank of America initiated coverage on shares of Trupanion in a research note on Monday, October 18th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $112.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Trupanion from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, August 7th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $124.40.

About Trupanion

Trupanion, Inc engages in the provision of medical insurance for cats and dogs. It operates through the following segments: Subscription Business and Other Business. The Subscription Business segment involves in the monthly subscriptions of pet medical insurance. The Others Business segment includes companies or organizations that choose to provide medical insurance for cats and dogs as a benefit to their employees or members and contracts include multiple pets.

