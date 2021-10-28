Stifel Financial Corp Sells 1,412 Shares of The Middleby Co. (NASDAQ:MIDD)

Stifel Financial Corp lessened its stake in shares of The Middleby Co. (NASDAQ:MIDD) by 9.8% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 12,929 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 1,412 shares during the period. Stifel Financial Corp’s holdings in The Middleby were worth $2,241,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. ProShare Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of The Middleby by 1.7% in the 2nd quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 4,598 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $797,000 after purchasing an additional 76 shares in the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of The Middleby by 300.0% in the 2nd quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 160 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 120 shares in the last quarter. Shell Asset Management Co. increased its holdings in shares of The Middleby by 5.4% in the 2nd quarter. Shell Asset Management Co. now owns 2,353 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $408,000 after purchasing an additional 120 shares in the last quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of The Middleby by 12.1% in the 1st quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 1,211 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $201,000 after purchasing an additional 131 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Albion Financial Group UT bought a new stake in shares of The Middleby in the 2nd quarter worth $25,000. 99.66% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other news, CTO James K. Pool III sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $183.00, for a total value of $183,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief technology officer now directly owns 19,979 shares in the company, valued at $3,656,157. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Robert A. Nerbonne acquired 1,165 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 16th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $173.09 per share, for a total transaction of $201,649.85. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have sold 10,290 shares of company stock worth $1,829,659 over the last quarter. 1.24% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

MIDD stock opened at $174.28 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $9.69 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.26 and a beta of 1.73. The Middleby Co. has a 1 year low of $97.66 and a 1 year high of $196.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 2.09 and a quick ratio of 1.25. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $176.45 and its 200-day moving average price is $175.23.

The Middleby (NASDAQ:MIDD) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 12th. The industrial products company reported $2.11 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.07 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $808.77 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $808.61 million. The Middleby had a return on equity of 18.62% and a net margin of 10.99%. As a group, analysts expect that The Middleby Co. will post 8.37 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of analysts have commented on the company. Robert W. Baird lifted their target price on The Middleby from $214.00 to $222.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 6th. Barclays lifted their target price on The Middleby from $195.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 14th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, The Middleby currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $207.00.

The Middleby Profile

The Middleby Corp. engages in the design, manufacture, marketing, and distribution of foodservice equipment. It operates through the following segments: Commercial Foodservice Equipment Group, Food Processing Equipment Group, Residential Kitchen Equipment Group, and Corporate and Other. The Commercial Foodservice Equipment Group segment manufactures, sells, and distributes foodservice equipment for the restaurant and institutional kitchen industry.

