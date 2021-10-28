Enphase Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENPH) Shares Sold by Stifel Financial Corp

Stifel Financial Corp cut its holdings in shares of Enphase Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENPH) by 36.5% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 12,452 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 7,149 shares during the period. Stifel Financial Corp’s holdings in Enphase Energy were worth $2,287,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Archer Investment Corp increased its position in shares of Enphase Energy by 20.4% in the 2nd quarter. Archer Investment Corp now owns 325 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $60,000 after acquiring an additional 55 shares during the period. Dupont Capital Management Corp increased its position in shares of Enphase Energy by 2.7% in the 2nd quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp now owns 2,355 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $432,000 after acquiring an additional 61 shares during the period. Independent Advisor Alliance increased its position in shares of Enphase Energy by 1.3% in the 2nd quarter. Independent Advisor Alliance now owns 4,772 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $876,000 after acquiring an additional 62 shares during the period. Optimum Investment Advisors increased its position in shares of Enphase Energy by 20.0% in the 2nd quarter. Optimum Investment Advisors now owns 600 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $110,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the period. Finally, Mid Atlantic Financial Management Inc. ADV increased its position in shares of Enphase Energy by 5.8% in the 2nd quarter. Mid Atlantic Financial Management Inc. ADV now owns 1,892 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $347,000 after acquiring an additional 104 shares during the period. 67.26% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Enphase Energy alerts:

In other news, CEO Badrinarayanan Kothandaraman sold 30,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $150.49, for a total transaction of $4,514,700.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, COO Jeff Mcneil sold 19,166 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $169.79, for a total transaction of $3,254,195.14. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 171,319 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $29,088,253.01. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 56,695 shares of company stock valued at $9,147,907 in the last 90 days. Insiders own 5.00% of the company’s stock.

ENPH stock opened at $216.22 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $29.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 168.92, a PEG ratio of 3.38 and a beta of 1.16. The company has a current ratio of 4.67, a quick ratio of 4.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.59. Enphase Energy, Inc. has a 12 month low of $93.49 and a 12 month high of $229.04. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $164.62 and a two-hundred day moving average of $159.62.

Enphase Energy (NASDAQ:ENPH) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 26th. The semiconductor company reported $0.60 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.49 by $0.11. The company had revenue of $351.52 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $343.77 million. Enphase Energy had a net margin of 17.28% and a return on equity of 42.16%. Enphase Energy’s quarterly revenue was up 96.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.28 EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Enphase Energy, Inc. will post 1.34 earnings per share for the current year.

ENPH has been the topic of several recent research reports. Piper Sandler upped their price target on shares of Enphase Energy from $195.00 to $202.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, July 15th. B. Riley upped their price target on shares of Enphase Energy from $157.00 to $180.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Truist upped their price target on shares of Enphase Energy from $205.00 to $250.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday. Seaport Global Securities initiated coverage on shares of Enphase Energy in a report on Thursday, July 15th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $170.79 price target on the stock. Finally, Citigroup upped their price target on shares of Enphase Energy from $214.00 to $231.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $196.84.

Enphase Energy Profile

Enphase Energy, Inc engages in the design, development, manufacture and sale of micro inverter systems for the solar photovoltaic industry. Its products include IQ 7 Microinverter Series, IQ Battery, IQ Envoy, IQ Microinverter Accessories, IQ Envoy Accessories and Enlighten & Apps. The company was founded by Raghuveer R.

Recommended Story: Most Volatile Stocks

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ENPH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Enphase Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENPH).

Receive News & Ratings for Enphase Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Enphase Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.