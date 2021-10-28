Stifel Financial Corp Acquires 27,423 Shares of nVent Electric plc (NYSE:NVT)

Stifel Financial Corp grew its holdings in shares of nVent Electric plc (NYSE:NVT) by 62.7% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 71,169 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 27,423 shares during the period. Stifel Financial Corp’s holdings in nVent Electric were worth $2,223,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board grew its stake in shares of nVent Electric by 17.1% during the second quarter. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board now owns 34,900 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,090,000 after buying an additional 5,100 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of nVent Electric by 43.0% in the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 61,163 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,707,000 after purchasing an additional 18,391 shares during the period. Janus Henderson Group PLC purchased a new stake in shares of nVent Electric in the first quarter valued at approximately $39,756,000. Verition Fund Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of nVent Electric in the first quarter valued at approximately $1,171,000. Finally, Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC purchased a new stake in shares of nVent Electric in the second quarter valued at approximately $525,000. 85.25% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

nVent Electric stock opened at $32.30 on Thursday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $32.96 and a two-hundred day moving average of $31.69. The company has a quick ratio of 1.17, a current ratio of 1.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. The firm has a market cap of $5.43 billion, a P/E ratio of 134.59 and a beta of 1.54. nVent Electric plc has a twelve month low of $17.41 and a twelve month high of $34.97.

nVent Electric (NYSE:NVT) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The company reported $0.50 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.40 by $0.10. nVent Electric had a return on equity of 12.56% and a net margin of 1.83%. The company had revenue of $601.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $537.75 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.29 earnings per share. nVent Electric’s revenue was up 34.5% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts expect that nVent Electric plc will post 1.89 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 5th. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 22nd will be issued a dividend of $0.175 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 21st. This represents a $0.70 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.17%. nVent Electric’s dividend payout ratio is presently 46.67%.

In other news, CFO Sara E. Zawoyski sold 1,916 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.00, for a total transaction of $65,144.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 32,227 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,095,718. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

NVT has been the subject of a number of research reports. Rosenblatt Securities boosted their price target on nVent Electric from $38.00 to $42.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 4th. TheStreet upgraded nVent Electric from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Monday, October 18th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded nVent Electric from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $37.00 price target for the company in a report on Friday, August 6th. Finally, Barclays upped their target price on nVent Electric from $44.00 to $49.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 4th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $37.67.

About nVent Electric

nVent Electric Plc engages in the provision of electrical connection and protection solutions. It operates through the following segments: Enclosures, Thermal Management, and Electrical & Fastening Solutions. The Enclosures segment offers solutions that protect, connect, and manage heat in critical electronics, communication, control, and power equipment.

