Insperity, Inc. (NYSE:NSP) Director Sells $2,426,480.00 in Stock

Insperity, Inc. (NYSE:NSP) Director Richard G. Rawson sold 19,600 shares of Insperity stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $123.80, for a total value of $2,426,480.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink.

Richard G. Rawson also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Insperity alerts:

On Thursday, July 29th, Richard G. Rawson sold 17,400 shares of Insperity stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $97.24, for a total value of $1,691,976.00.

Insperity stock opened at $123.04 on Thursday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $110.52 and its 200 day moving average is $98.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.23, a current ratio of 1.20 and a quick ratio of 1.20. The firm has a market cap of $4.75 billion, a P/E ratio of 43.02, a P/E/G ratio of 2.00 and a beta of 1.50. Insperity, Inc. has a one year low of $74.39 and a one year high of $125.89.

Insperity (NYSE:NSP) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, August 1st. The business services provider reported $0.91 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.66 by $0.25. The company had revenue of $1.19 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.10 billion. Insperity had a return on equity of 180.52% and a net margin of 2.46%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 19.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.54 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that Insperity, Inc. will post 3.51 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 24th. Investors of record on Friday, September 10th were paid a $0.45 dividend. This represents a $1.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.46%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 9th. Insperity’s dividend payout ratio is currently 50.85%.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Maverick Capital Ltd. acquired a new position in Insperity in the second quarter valued at approximately $73,000. Advisory Services Network LLC acquired a new position in Insperity in the second quarter valued at approximately $91,000. Islay Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Insperity in the third quarter valued at approximately $148,000. First Mercantile Trust Co. lifted its stake in Insperity by 11.2% in the second quarter. First Mercantile Trust Co. now owns 1,775 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $160,000 after buying an additional 179 shares during the period. Finally, Point72 Hong Kong Ltd lifted its stake in Insperity by 52.8% in the first quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 2,466 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $207,000 after buying an additional 852 shares during the period. 94.27% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the company. William Blair assumed coverage on Insperity in a research report on Tuesday, July 13th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $93.40 target price on the stock. Truist lifted their price target on Insperity from $115.00 to $125.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 3rd. Truist Securities lifted their price target on Insperity from $115.00 to $125.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 3rd. TheStreet raised Insperity from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 1st. Finally, Roth Capital lifted their price target on Insperity from $103.00 to $116.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 3rd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $107.77.

About Insperity

Insperity, Inc engages in the provision of human resources and business solutions. The firm offers payroll and employment administration, employee benefits, workers compensation, government compliance, performance management and training and development services. It also provides cloud-based software solutions including human capital management, payroll services, time and attendance, organizational planning, recruiting services, employment screening, expense management services, retirement services and insurance services.

Read More: What are the Benefits of Index Funds?



Receive News & Ratings for Insperity Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Insperity and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.