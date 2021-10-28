Eiger BioPharmaceuticals (EIGR) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Thursday

Eiger BioPharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:EIGR) will be announcing its earnings results after the market closes on Thursday, November 4th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of ($0.58) per share for the quarter. Investors interested in listening to the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Eiger BioPharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:EIGR) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.57) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.54) by ($0.03). The company had revenue of $2.10 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.62 million. On average, analysts expect Eiger BioPharmaceuticals to post $-3 EPS for the current fiscal year and $-2 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Shares of NASDAQ EIGR opened at $5.86 on Thursday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $7.43 and its 200 day moving average price is $7.98. The firm has a market cap of $198.95 million, a P/E ratio of -7.15 and a beta of 1.34. Eiger BioPharmaceuticals has a 52 week low of $5.82 and a 52 week high of $13.49. The company has a quick ratio of 7.35, a current ratio of 7.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on EIGR shares. BTIG Research reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $45.00 target price on shares of Eiger BioPharmaceuticals in a research report on Friday, August 6th. Citigroup upped their price objective on Eiger BioPharmaceuticals from $26.00 to $27.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, August 9th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Eiger BioPharmaceuticals from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, October 11th.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Eiger BioPharmaceuticals stock. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in shares of Eiger BioPharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:EIGR) by 111.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 115,488 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after buying an additional 60,870 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley owned approximately 0.34% of Eiger BioPharmaceuticals worth $985,000 as of its most recent SEC filing. Institutional investors own 68.68% of the company’s stock.

Eiger BioPharmaceuticals Company Profile

Eiger BioPharmaceuticals, Inc engages in the development and commercialization of foundational therapies for Hepatitis Delta Virus. It is also developing avexitide as a treatment for Post-Bariatric Hypoglycemia. The company was founded by David A. Cory and Glenn S. Jeffrey on November 6, 2008 and is headquartered in Palo Alto, CA.

