Rocket Companies (RKT) Set to Announce Earnings on Thursday

Rocket Companies (NYSE:RKT) is scheduled to announce its earnings results after the market closes on Thursday, November 4th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.46 per share for the quarter. Parties that are interested in registering for the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Rocket Companies (NYSE:RKT) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 12th. The company reported $0.46 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.45 by $0.01. Rocket Companies had a net margin of 2.31% and a return on equity of 94.06%. The firm had revenue of $2.67 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.77 billion. On average, analysts expect Rocket Companies to post $2 EPS for the current fiscal year and $1 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Shares of NYSE:RKT opened at $16.04 on Thursday. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $16.83 and a 200 day moving average price of $18.51. The company has a current ratio of 24.42, a quick ratio of 24.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.74. Rocket Companies has a 12 month low of $14.94 and a 12 month high of $43.00. The company has a market cap of $31.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.17, a PEG ratio of 0.77 and a beta of 1.87.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Piper Sandler lowered their price objective on Rocket Companies from $20.00 to $18.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, October 4th. Barclays decreased their price target on shares of Rocket Companies from $19.00 to $18.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, October 11th. Wedbush lowered Rocket Companies from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $12.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, July 20th. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price target on Rocket Companies from $24.00 to $21.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 8th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on Rocket Companies from $18.00 to $19.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, August 13th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $19.32.

About Rocket Companies

Rocket Companies, Inc engages in the tech-driven real estate, mortgage, and eCommerce businesses in the United States and Canada. It operates in two segments, Direct to Consumer and Partner Network. The company's solutions include Rocket Mortgage, a mortgage lender; Amrock that provides title insurance, property valuation, and settlement services; Rocket Homes, a home search platform and real estate agent referral network, which offers technology-enabled services to support the home buying and selling experience; Rocket Auto, an automotive retail marketplace that provides centralized and virtual car sales support to national car rental and online car purchasing platforms; and Rocket Loans, an online-based personal loans business.

