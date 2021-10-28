Heritage Insurance (HRTG) Scheduled to Post Earnings on Thursday

Heritage Insurance (NYSE:HRTG) will be announcing its earnings results after the market closes on Thursday, November 4th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of ($0.19) per share for the quarter. Parties that wish to listen to the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Heritage Insurance (NYSE:HRTG) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The insurance provider reported ($0.14) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.19) by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $150.20 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $140.10 million. Heritage Insurance had a negative net margin of 1.85% and a negative return on equity of 2.65%. On average, analysts expect Heritage Insurance to post $0 EPS for the current fiscal year and $1 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Heritage Insurance stock opened at $6.37 on Thursday. Heritage Insurance has a twelve month low of $5.47 and a twelve month high of $12.20. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $6.76 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $8.05. The stock has a market cap of $178.40 million, a P/E ratio of -15.17 and a beta of 0.69. The company has a quick ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 0.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, October 6th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 15th were issued a dividend of $0.06 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, September 14th. This represents a $0.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.77%. Heritage Insurance’s dividend payout ratio is presently 72.73%.

Several research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Heritage Insurance from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday. JMP Securities lowered their target price on shares of Heritage Insurance from $14.00 to $12.00 and set a “market outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 15th. Finally, Piper Sandler reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of Heritage Insurance in a report on Sunday, July 25th.

In other news, Chairman Richard A. Widdicombe purchased 10,000 shares of Heritage Insurance stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 17th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $5.84 per share, for a total transaction of $58,400.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CFO Kirk Lusk purchased 8,650 shares of Heritage Insurance stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 16th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $5.75 per share, for a total transaction of $49,737.50. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have purchased a total of 23,885 shares of company stock worth $140,780 in the last quarter. 8.50% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Heritage Insurance stock. Millennium Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Heritage Insurance Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:HRTG) by 31.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 18,655 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,474 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC owned about 0.07% of Heritage Insurance worth $160,000 as of its most recent SEC filing. 65.46% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Heritage Insurance

Heritage Insurance Holdings, Inc engages in the provision of personal and residential premium, property, and casualty insurance policies. It offers personal residential insurance for single-family homeowners and condominium owners, rental property insurance, and commercial residential insurance. The company was founded in August 2012 and is headquartered in Clearwater, FL.

