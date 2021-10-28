Vir Biotechnology (VIR) Set to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Thursday

Vir Biotechnology (NASDAQ:VIR) is set to announce its earnings results after the market closes on Thursday, November 4th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of ($0.30) per share for the quarter.

Vir Biotechnology (NASDAQ:VIR) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported $0.46 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.68) by $1.14. Vir Biotechnology had a negative net margin of 162.75% and a negative return on equity of 40.77%. The company had revenue of $177.07 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $57.88 million. On average, analysts expect Vir Biotechnology to post $-1 EPS for the current fiscal year and $-1 EPS for the next fiscal year.

NASDAQ:VIR opened at $39.15 on Thursday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $44.97 and a 200 day moving average of $43.74. Vir Biotechnology has a 52 week low of $25.31 and a 52 week high of $141.01. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.11 billion, a P/E ratio of -16.59 and a beta of -1.32.

A number of research firms recently commented on VIR. Barclays lowered their price target on shares of Vir Biotechnology from $96.00 to $71.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, August 6th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Vir Biotechnology from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 13th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Vir Biotechnology from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their price target for the company from $29.00 to $37.00 in a report on Monday. The Goldman Sachs Group cut shares of Vir Biotechnology from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $64.00 to $62.00 in a research report on Wednesday, September 22nd. Finally, TheStreet cut shares of Vir Biotechnology from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 19th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $64.86.

In other news, Director Janet Napolitano sold 1,435 shares of Vir Biotechnology stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.15, for a total transaction of $73,400.25. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 4,809 shares in the company, valued at $245,980.35. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Vicki L. Sato sold 15,174 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.05, for a total transaction of $683,588.70. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 1,620,833 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $73,018,526.65. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 114,832 shares of company stock worth $5,259,470. Insiders own 30.90% of the company’s stock.

About Vir Biotechnology

Vir Biotechnology, Inc, a clinical-stage immunology company, develops therapeutic products to treat and prevent serious infectious diseases. It develops VIR-2218 and VIR-3434 for the treatment of hepatitis B virus; VIR-2482 for the prevention of influenza A virus; VIR-1111 for the prevention of human immunodeficiency virus; and VIR-2020 for the prevention of tuberculosis.

