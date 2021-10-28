The Charles Schwab Co. (NYSE:SCHW) Chairman Sells $9,907,200.00 in Stock

The Charles Schwab Co. (NYSE:SCHW) Chairman Charles R. Schwab sold 120,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, October 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $82.56, for a total transaction of $9,907,200.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink.

Shares of SCHW stock opened at $81.15 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $146.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.24 and a beta of 1.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a quick ratio of 0.36 and a current ratio of 0.36. The Charles Schwab Co. has a 52 week low of $37.29 and a 52 week high of $84.49. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $73.80 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $71.65.

The Charles Schwab (NYSE:SCHW) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, October 14th. The financial services provider reported $0.84 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.81 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $4.57 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.51 billion. The Charles Schwab had a net margin of 28.88% and a return on equity of 12.89%. The company’s revenue was up 86.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.51 earnings per share. Analysts forecast that The Charles Schwab Co. will post 3.14 earnings per share for the current year.

SCHW has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Wolfe Research decreased their price objective on shares of The Charles Schwab from $94.00 to $90.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 22nd. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of The Charles Schwab from $97.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price target on shares of The Charles Schwab from $89.00 to $96.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 22nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on shares of The Charles Schwab from $90.00 to $92.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 23rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of The Charles Schwab from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $80.00 price target for the company in a report on Wednesday, September 29th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $85.95.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Holloway Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in The Charles Schwab during the second quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Red Door Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in The Charles Schwab during the second quarter valued at approximately $26,000. American National Bank purchased a new position in The Charles Schwab during the third quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Meridian Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new position in The Charles Schwab during the first quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Finally, Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in The Charles Schwab during the third quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 71.66% of the company’s stock.

About The Charles Schwab

The Charles Schwab Corp. is a savings and loan holding company, which engages in the provision of wealth management, securities brokerage, banking, asset management, custody, and financial advisory services. It operates through the Investor Services and Advisor Services segments. The Investor Services segment includes retail brokerage and banking services to individual investors, and retirement plan services, as well as other corporate brokerage services, to businesses and their employees.

