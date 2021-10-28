First Watch Restaurant Group (NASDAQ:FWRG) Coverage Initiated at Stifel Nicolaus

Investment analysts at Stifel Nicolaus initiated coverage on shares of First Watch Restaurant Group (NASDAQ:FWRG) in a report issued on Tuesday, Price Targets.com reports. The brokerage set a “buy” rating and a $25.00 price target on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus’ price objective suggests a potential upside of 14.47% from the company’s current price.

FWRG has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Barclays initiated coverage on First Watch Restaurant Group in a research note on Tuesday. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $26.00 price objective for the company. Piper Sandler started coverage on First Watch Restaurant Group in a research report on Tuesday. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $25.00 price objective for the company. Bank of America assumed coverage on First Watch Restaurant Group in a report on Tuesday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $30.00 target price on the stock. Cowen assumed coverage on First Watch Restaurant Group in a research note on Tuesday. They set a “market perform” rating and a $21.50 price objective on the stock. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on First Watch Restaurant Group in a research note on Tuesday. They set a “buy” rating and a $26.00 price objective on the stock. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $26.00.

Shares of First Watch Restaurant Group stock opened at $21.84 on Tuesday. First Watch Restaurant Group has a one year low of $20.00 and a one year high of $25.46.

First Watch Restaurant Group Inc is a daytime dining restaurant concept serving made-to-order breakfast, brunch and lunch using fresh ingredients. It offers pancakes, omelets, sandwiches and salads, alongside specialty items like the Quinoa Power Bowl(R), Avocado Toast and the Chickichanga. First Watch Restaurant Group Inc is based in BRADENTON, Fla.

