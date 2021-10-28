Wolverine World Wide, Inc. (NYSE:WWW) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $657.98 Million

Wall Street analysts forecast that Wolverine World Wide, Inc. (NYSE:WWW) will post sales of $657.98 million for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Five analysts have issued estimates for Wolverine World Wide’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $679.00 million and the lowest is $634.00 million. Wolverine World Wide posted sales of $493.10 million in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 33.4%. The company is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Wednesday, November 10th.

On average, analysts expect that Wolverine World Wide will report full-year sales of $2.48 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $2.45 billion to $2.50 billion. For the next year, analysts expect that the company will post sales of $2.90 billion, with estimates ranging from $2.84 billion to $2.96 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of analysts that follow Wolverine World Wide.

Get Wolverine World Wide alerts:

Wolverine World Wide (NYSE:WWW) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 29th. The textile maker reported $0.67 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.47 by $0.20. Wolverine World Wide had a negative net margin of 3.06% and a positive return on equity of 20.83%. The business had revenue of $631.90 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $566.90 million.

A number of analysts recently commented on WWW shares. Telsey Advisory Group lowered their price objective on shares of Wolverine World Wide from $45.00 to $38.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, July 30th. Robert W. Baird upped their price objective on shares of Wolverine World Wide from $45.00 to $49.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 4th. BNP Paribas upgraded shares of Wolverine World Wide from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $45.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, August 10th. Pivotal Research restated a “buy” rating and issued a $50.00 price objective on shares of Wolverine World Wide in a research report on Monday, July 26th. Finally, Exane BNP Paribas raised shares of Wolverine World Wide from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $45.00 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday, August 10th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $43.00.

WWW opened at $32.36 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.44, a current ratio of 2.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09. Wolverine World Wide has a 12 month low of $26.19 and a 12 month high of $44.74. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $33.83 and a 200 day simple moving average of $35.51. The stock has a market cap of $2.66 billion, a P/E ratio of -38.07 and a beta of 1.82.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 1st will be paid a dividend of $0.10 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 30th. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.24%. Wolverine World Wide’s dividend payout ratio is 43.01%.

In related news, EVP James D. Zwiers sold 2,806 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.76, for a total value of $103,148.56. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, VP Kyle Hanson sold 2,231 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.50, for a total transaction of $81,431.50. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 7,581 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $276,706.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 8,141 shares of company stock valued at $300,452. Company insiders own 4.73% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of WWW. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in Wolverine World Wide in the 1st quarter valued at about $3,282,000. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Wolverine World Wide by 8.2% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,299,495 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $49,796,000 after acquiring an additional 98,076 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can raised its holdings in Wolverine World Wide by 13.4% in the 1st quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 24,081 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $917,000 after acquiring an additional 2,847 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its holdings in Wolverine World Wide by 2.5% in the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,180,287 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $45,228,000 after acquiring an additional 29,152 shares during the period. Finally, Mutual of America Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Wolverine World Wide by 7.4% in the 1st quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 11,015 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $422,000 after acquiring an additional 756 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.20% of the company’s stock.

Wolverine World Wide Company Profile

Wolverine World Wide, Inc engages in the design, manufacture and sale of branded casual, active lifestyle, work, outdoor sport, athletic, children’s and uniform footwear and apparel. It operates through the following segments: Wolverine Michigan Group and Wolverine Boston Group. The Wolverine Michigan Group consists of Merrell footwear and apparel, Cat footwear, Wolverine footwear and apparel, Chaco footwear, Hush Puppies footwear and apparel, Bates uniform footwear, Harley-Davidson footwear and Hytest safety footwear.

Recommended Story: How to Use the MarketBeat Retirement Calculator

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Wolverine World Wide (WWW)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Wolverine World Wide Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Wolverine World Wide and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.