SG Americas Securities LLC Sells 1,684 Shares of Mohawk Industries, Inc. (NYSE:MHK)

SG Americas Securities LLC reduced its stake in Mohawk Industries, Inc. (NYSE:MHK) by 75.5% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 545 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,684 shares during the quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC’s holdings in Mohawk Industries were worth $105,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of MHK. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Mohawk Industries by 172.0% in the first quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 176,410 shares of the company’s stock worth $22,252,000 after acquiring an additional 111,552 shares during the period. Blair William & Co. IL lifted its stake in shares of Mohawk Industries by 17.8% in the first quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 2,320 shares of the company’s stock worth $446,000 after acquiring an additional 350 shares during the period. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Mohawk Industries by 2.3% in the first quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 7,595 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,461,000 after acquiring an additional 174 shares during the period. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Mohawk Industries in the first quarter worth approximately $373,000. Finally, Guggenheim Capital LLC lifted its stake in shares of Mohawk Industries by 24.4% in the first quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 11,261 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,166,000 after acquiring an additional 2,208 shares during the period. 74.91% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Mohawk Industries alerts:

In related news, CFO James Brunk sold 950 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $195.00, for a total transaction of $185,250.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 7,998 shares in the company, valued at $1,559,610. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Corporate insiders own 18.90% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered Mohawk Industries from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $188.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Monday, October 4th. Evercore ISI reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $248.00 price target on shares of Mohawk Industries in a research note on Sunday, October 17th. Raymond James boosted their price target on Mohawk Industries from $240.00 to $250.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Monday, August 2nd. Loop Capital dropped their price target on Mohawk Industries from $200.00 to $190.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 12th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company assumed coverage on Mohawk Industries in a research note on Thursday, July 15th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $213.00 price target on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $197.42.

Shares of NYSE:MHK opened at $192.87 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.22, a current ratio of 1.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20. Mohawk Industries, Inc. has a twelve month low of $90.98 and a twelve month high of $231.80. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $190.76 and its 200-day moving average is $197.18. The firm has a market capitalization of $13.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.26 and a beta of 1.55.

Mohawk Industries (NYSE:MHK) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The company reported $4.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.71 by $0.74. Mohawk Industries had a return on equity of 12.26% and a net margin of 9.47%. The business had revenue of $2.95 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.77 billion. Equities research analysts anticipate that Mohawk Industries, Inc. will post 14.92 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Mohawk Industries

Mohawk Industries, Inc engages in the manufacture, design, and distribution of residential and commercial flooring products. It operates through the following segments: Global Ceramic, Flooring North America (NA), and Flooring Rest of the World (ROW). The Global Ceramic segment comprises ceramic, porcelain, and natural stone tile products used for wall and floor applications.

Read More: What sectors are represented in the Nikkei Index?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MHK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Mohawk Industries, Inc. (NYSE:MHK).

Receive News & Ratings for Mohawk Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mohawk Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.