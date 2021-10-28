Legal & General Group Plc Acquires Shares of 8,031 Bicycle Therapeutics plc (NASDAQ:BCYC)

Legal & General Group Plc acquired a new stake in Bicycle Therapeutics plc (NASDAQ:BCYC) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 8,031 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $244,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Verition Fund Management LLC boosted its holdings in Bicycle Therapeutics by 609.7% in the 1st quarter. Verition Fund Management LLC now owns 240,134 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,173,000 after purchasing an additional 206,300 shares in the last quarter. Parkman Healthcare Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Bicycle Therapeutics during the 1st quarter worth approximately $2,254,000. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Bicycle Therapeutics during the 1st quarter worth approximately $331,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. purchased a new stake in shares of Bicycle Therapeutics during the 1st quarter worth approximately $39,000. Finally, Barclays PLC purchased a new stake in shares of Bicycle Therapeutics during the 1st quarter worth approximately $612,000. 48.67% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. Canaccord Genuity boosted their price target on Bicycle Therapeutics from $40.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, October 11th. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and set a $65.00 price target (up previously from $39.00) on shares of Bicycle Therapeutics in a research note on Friday, October 8th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Bicycle Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 12th. Piper Sandler boosted their price target on Bicycle Therapeutics from $46.00 to $76.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, October 8th. Finally, Roth Capital upped their target price on Bicycle Therapeutics from $35.00 to $65.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 7th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $67.22.

BCYC stock opened at $53.58 on Thursday. Bicycle Therapeutics plc has a 1 year low of $17.68 and a 1 year high of $60.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a quick ratio of 9.36 and a current ratio of 9.36. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $40.46 and its 200 day moving average price is $34.26. The firm has a market cap of $1.37 billion, a P/E ratio of -19.00 and a beta of -0.42.

Bicycle Therapeutics (NASDAQ:BCYC) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported ($0.74) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.71) by ($0.03). The company had revenue of $1.79 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.51 million. Bicycle Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 546.62% and a negative return on equity of 50.43%. On average, research analysts predict that Bicycle Therapeutics plc will post -2.82 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, CEO Kevin Lee sold 1,808 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.02, for a total transaction of $65,124.16. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 246,893 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,893,085.86. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CFO Lee Kalowski sold 7,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.02, for a total value of $247,650.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 7,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $247,650. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 38,163 shares of company stock valued at $1,550,221 over the last quarter. 17.90% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Bicycle Therapeutics Plc is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, which engages in developing a novel class of medicines, which the company refers to as bicycles, for diseases that are underserved by existing therapeutics. The firm utilizes its novel and proprietary phage display screening platform to identify bicycles.

