Legal & General Group Plc Makes New $239,000 Investment in Stem, Inc. (NYSE:STEM)

Legal & General Group Plc bought a new position in Stem, Inc. (NYSE:STEM) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm bought 6,627 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $239,000.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Stem in the 2nd quarter worth $36,000. Horrell Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Stem in the 2nd quarter worth $46,000. US Bancorp DE purchased a new position in shares of Stem in the 2nd quarter worth $50,000. Psagot Investment House Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Stem in the 2nd quarter worth $65,000. Finally, IFP Advisors Inc purchased a new position in shares of Stem in the 2nd quarter worth $100,000. 40.06% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Stem alerts:

STEM has been the topic of a number of research reports. Susquehanna initiated coverage on Stem in a research note on Monday, July 19th. They issued a “positive” rating and a $35.00 price target on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price target on Stem from $30.00 to $34.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 2nd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Susquehanna Bancshares assumed coverage on Stem in a research report on Monday, July 19th. They set a “positive” rating and a $35.00 target price on the stock.

NYSE STEM opened at $26.65 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 6.27, a quick ratio of 5.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $23.67. Stem, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $9.60 and a fifty-two week high of $51.49.

Stem (NYSE:STEM) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, August 11th. The company reported ($0.19) earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of $19.34 million during the quarter.

Stem Profile

Stem, Inc operates as an energy technology company in the United States. The company offers energy storage solutions with Athena, an artificial intelligence powered analytics platform to optimize energy use by automatically switching between battery power, onsite generation, and grid power. It serves commercial and industrial enterprises, independent power producers, renewable project developers, utilities, and grid operators.

Featured Article: Equity Income

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding STEM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Stem, Inc. (NYSE:STEM).

Receive News & Ratings for Stem Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Stem and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.