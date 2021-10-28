93,078 Shares in Ideanomics, Inc. (NASDAQ:IDEX) Purchased by Legal & General Group Plc

Legal & General Group Plc purchased a new position in Ideanomics, Inc. (NASDAQ:IDEX) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 93,078 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $265,000.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Brave Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in Ideanomics during the 2nd quarter valued at about $28,000. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in Ideanomics during the 2nd quarter valued at about $30,000. Capula Management Ltd bought a new stake in Ideanomics during the 1st quarter valued at about $37,000. Barclays PLC bought a new stake in Ideanomics during the 1st quarter valued at about $37,000. Finally, Brookstone Capital Management bought a new stake in Ideanomics during the 2nd quarter valued at about $38,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 15.17% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ IDEX opened at $1.83 on Thursday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $2.14 and its 200-day moving average price is $2.53. The company has a market cap of $876.62 million, a PE ratio of -7.04 and a beta of -0.30. Ideanomics, Inc. has a 52-week low of $0.80 and a 52-week high of $5.53.

Ideanomics (NASDAQ:IDEX) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 16th. The company reported ($0.02) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.01) by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $33.22 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $31.00 million. Ideanomics had a negative net margin of 79.71% and a negative return on equity of 19.57%. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Ideanomics, Inc. will post -0.06 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Ideanomics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 19th.

In other news, Chairman Shane Mcmahon sold 500,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2.06, for a total transaction of $1,030,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 21.50% of the company’s stock.

About Ideanomics

Ideanomics, Inc is a global company focused on facilitating the adoption of commercial electric vehicles and developing next generation financial services and Fintech product. The firm operates through the Mobile Energy Global (MEG) and Ideanomics Capital business units. Its electric vehicle division, MEG, provides group purchasing discounts on commercial electric vehicles, EV batteries and electricity, as well as financing and charging solutions.

