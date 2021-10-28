SG Americas Securities LLC Makes New $106,000 Investment in Bionano Genomics, Inc. (NASDAQ:BNGO)

SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new position in Bionano Genomics, Inc. (NASDAQ:BNGO) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm bought 14,398 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $106,000.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of BNGO. UBS Group AG increased its holdings in shares of Bionano Genomics by 266.6% in the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 31,127 shares of the company’s stock worth $252,000 after purchasing an additional 22,637 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Bionano Genomics by 77.5% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,676,086 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,542,000 after purchasing an additional 731,572 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp grew its holdings in shares of Bionano Genomics by 23.6% in the first quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 355,780 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,875,000 after acquiring an additional 67,888 shares during the period. Allianz Asset Management GmbH bought a new stake in shares of Bionano Genomics in the first quarter worth $427,000. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can grew its holdings in shares of Bionano Genomics by 920.0% in the first quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 10,200 shares of the company’s stock worth $77,000 after acquiring an additional 9,200 shares during the period. 26.64% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised Bionano Genomics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 5th.

Shares of BNGO opened at $5.05 on Thursday. Bionano Genomics, Inc. has a one year low of $0.47 and a one year high of $15.69. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.41 billion, a P/E ratio of -20.20 and a beta of 1.95. The business has a fifty day moving average of $5.49 and a 200 day moving average of $6.10.

Bionano Genomics (NASDAQ:BNGO) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The company reported ($0.06) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.04) by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $3.86 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.30 million. Bionano Genomics had a negative net margin of 388.00% and a negative return on equity of 26.88%. On average, research analysts anticipate that Bionano Genomics, Inc. will post -0.22 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Bionano Genomics

Bionano Genomics, Inc is a life sciences instrumentation company, which focuses on genome analysis space. The firm engages in the development and marketing of Saphyr system, a platform for ultra-sensitive and ultra-specific structural variation detection that enables researchers and clinicians to accelerate the search for new diagnostics and therapeutic targets and to streamline cytogenetics.

