Patrick W. Smith Sells 47,120 Shares of Axon Enterprise, Inc. (NASDAQ:AXON) Stock

Axon Enterprise, Inc. (NASDAQ:AXON) CEO Patrick W. Smith sold 47,120 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $181.26, for a total transaction of $8,540,971.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

NASDAQ AXON opened at $176.30 on Thursday. Axon Enterprise, Inc. has a 12 month low of $96.66 and a 12 month high of $212.37. The stock has a market cap of $11.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -163.24 and a beta of 0.46. The company’s 50 day moving average is $179.20 and its two-hundred day moving average is $165.44.

Get Axon Enterprise alerts:

Axon Enterprise (NASDAQ:AXON) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.72) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.09) by ($0.63). Axon Enterprise had a negative return on equity of 7.35% and a negative net margin of 8.69%. The firm had revenue of $218.80 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $173.07 million. Sell-side analysts predict that Axon Enterprise, Inc. will post -1.5 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on AXON. Robert W. Baird raised their price objective on shares of Axon Enterprise from $195.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, August 6th. Raymond James raised their price objective on shares of Axon Enterprise from $200.00 to $223.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 6th. Needham & Company LLC raised their price objective on shares of Axon Enterprise from $190.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 6th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Axon Enterprise from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, October 11th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $204.50.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in AXON. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Axon Enterprise during the second quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Credit Agricole S A bought a new stake in shares of Axon Enterprise during the second quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Berman Capital Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Axon Enterprise by 73.9% during the third quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 240 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $41,000 after buying an additional 102 shares during the last quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Axon Enterprise during the second quarter valued at approximately $43,000. Finally, IFP Advisors Inc bought a new stake in shares of Axon Enterprise during the third quarter valued at approximately $43,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.32% of the company’s stock.

About Axon Enterprise

Axon Enterprise, Inc engages in the development, manufacturing, and sale of conducted electrical weapons for personal defense. It operates through the TASER Weapons and Software and Sensors segments. The TASER Weapons segment sells conducted electrical weapons, accessories, and other related products and services.

Further Reading: What are the risks of holding treasury bonds?

Receive News & Ratings for Axon Enterprise Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Axon Enterprise and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.