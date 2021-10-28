Hamid R. Moghadam Sells 305,645 Shares of Prologis, Inc. (NYSE:PLD) Stock

Prologis, Inc. (NYSE:PLD) CEO Hamid R. Moghadam sold 305,645 shares of Prologis stock in a transaction on Friday, October 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $144.24, for a total value of $44,086,234.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link.

NYSE PLD opened at $143.86 on Thursday. Prologis, Inc. has a 1-year low of $93.08 and a 1-year high of $146.89. The company has a current ratio of 0.46, a quick ratio of 0.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. The company has a market capitalization of $106.35 billion, a PE ratio of 69.16, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.47 and a beta of 0.72. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $131.89 and its 200-day simple moving average is $124.20.

Prologis (NYSE:PLD) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 14th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.97 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.03 by ($0.06). Prologis had a return on equity of 4.27% and a net margin of 34.54%. The company had revenue of $1.04 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.03 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.90 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 5.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts predict that Prologis, Inc. will post 4.07 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 30th. Investors of record on Friday, September 17th were issued a $0.63 dividend. This represents a $2.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.75%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 16th. Prologis’s dividend payout ratio is presently 66.32%.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of PLD. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Prologis in the second quarter worth $26,000. Logan Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in Prologis during the first quarter valued at about $29,000. Strategic Blueprint LLC bought a new stake in Prologis during the second quarter valued at about $30,000. Meridian Wealth Partners LLC boosted its holdings in Prologis by 70.3% during the first quarter. Meridian Wealth Partners LLC now owns 441 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $47,000 after acquiring an additional 182 shares during the period. Finally, Albion Financial Group UT bought a new stake in Prologis during the second quarter valued at about $48,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.04% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on PLD. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on Prologis from $126.00 to $150.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 18th. Truist boosted their price objective on Prologis from $137.00 to $158.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Raymond James lifted their target price on Prologis from $143.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 20th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised Prologis from a “buy” rating to a “conviction-buy” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $166.00 to $180.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 21st. Finally, BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on Prologis from $130.00 to $140.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, July 26th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have issued a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $145.13.

Prologis Company Profile

Prologis, Inc engages in the provision of real estate investment trust services. It operates through Real Estate Operations and Strategic Capital segments. The Real Estate Operations segment represents the ownership and development of logistics properties and also includes rental revenues, recoveries and expenses recognized from its consolidated properties.

