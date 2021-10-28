Cadence Design Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CDNS) VP Sells $5,105,760.00 in Stock

Cadence Design Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CDNS) VP Thomas P. Beckley sold 30,944 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $165.00, for a total transaction of $5,105,760.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website.

Shares of CDNS opened at $165.10 on Thursday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $157.87 and a 200 day moving average price of $143.39. The firm has a market capitalization of $45.70 billion, a PE ratio of 67.94, a P/E/G ratio of 5.68 and a beta of 1.03. The company has a quick ratio of 1.47, a current ratio of 1.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. Cadence Design Systems, Inc. has a 52-week low of $105.93 and a 52-week high of $175.08.

Cadence Design Systems (NASDAQ:CDNS) last announced its earnings results on Sunday, October 24th. The software maker reported $0.80 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.75 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $750.90 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $741.84 million. Cadence Design Systems had a net margin of 23.47% and a return on equity of 28.93%. Cadence Design Systems’s revenue was up 12.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.58 EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that Cadence Design Systems, Inc. will post 2.52 EPS for the current year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Fifth Third Bancorp boosted its position in shares of Cadence Design Systems by 3.4% during the 2nd quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 69,256 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $9,476,000 after purchasing an additional 2,304 shares in the last quarter. Korea Investment CORP boosted its holdings in shares of Cadence Design Systems by 71.9% in the second quarter. Korea Investment CORP now owns 309,700 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $42,373,000 after buying an additional 129,500 shares during the period. Dana Investment Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Cadence Design Systems by 2.8% in the second quarter. Dana Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 223,652 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $30,600,000 after buying an additional 6,078 shares during the period. Putnam Investments LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Cadence Design Systems by 4.0% in the first quarter. Putnam Investments LLC now owns 202,448 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $27,734,000 after buying an additional 7,861 shares during the period. Finally, FMR LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Cadence Design Systems by 9.9% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 9,797,196 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $1,340,453,000 after buying an additional 883,290 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.23% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have weighed in on CDNS shares. Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on shares of Cadence Design Systems from $155.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Cadence Design Systems from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $182.00 target price on the stock in a report on Wednesday. KeyCorp increased their target price on shares of Cadence Design Systems from $166.00 to $186.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday. Rosenblatt Securities started coverage on shares of Cadence Design Systems in a report on Friday, September 17th. They set a “buy” rating and a $173.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Needham & Company LLC increased their target price on shares of Cadence Design Systems from $183.00 to $185.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $171.08.

