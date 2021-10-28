Topaz Energy (OTCMKTS:TPZEF) PT Raised to C$21.00 at TD Securities

Topaz Energy (OTCMKTS:TPZEF) had its target price lifted by TD Securities from C$20.00 to C$21.00 in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, The Fly reports. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Several other research firms have also commented on TPZEF. BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on Topaz Energy from C$20.00 to C$21.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Friday, July 16th. Scotiabank upped their price objective on Topaz Energy from C$21.00 to C$23.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Thursday, July 15th. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price objective on Topaz Energy from C$21.50 to C$21.75 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, September 23rd. Canaccord Genuity upped their price objective on Topaz Energy from C$23.00 to C$24.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, October 7th. Finally, National Bank Financial upped their price objective on shares of Topaz Energy from C$18.00 to C$20.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Friday, July 9th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, Topaz Energy has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $22.59.

Get Topaz Energy alerts:

Shares of TPZEF opened at $14.41 on Wednesday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $13.01 and its two-hundred day moving average is $12.68. Topaz Energy has a fifty-two week low of $11.29 and a fifty-two week high of $15.00.

Topaz Energy Corp. operates as a royalty and energy infrastructure company. It operates through the segments, Royalty Assets and Infrastructure Assets. The company holds gross overriding royalty interests on approximately 3.0 million gross acres of developed and undeveloped lands. It is also involved in natural gas processing activities.

Further Reading: Commodities

Receive News & Ratings for Topaz Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Topaz Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.