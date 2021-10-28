LiveRamp (NYSE:RAMP) Downgraded to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of LiveRamp (NYSE:RAMP) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “LiveRamp Holdings, Inc. operates as a marketing technology company. It provides data foundation, digital transformation, consumer engagement, and online marketing and analysis services. LiveRamp Holdings Inc., formerly known as Acxiom Holdings, is based in AR, United States. “

Get LiveRamp alerts:

Several other analysts have also weighed in on the company. Wells Fargo & Company started coverage on LiveRamp in a report on Friday, August 20th. They issued a buy rating and a $95.00 price objective for the company. TheStreet raised LiveRamp from a d+ rating to a c- rating in a report on Wednesday, October 20th. Berenberg Bank started coverage on LiveRamp in a report on Wednesday, September 22nd. They set a buy rating and a $64.00 target price for the company. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a buy rating and set a $82.00 target price on shares of LiveRamp in a report on Friday, August 6th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $79.30.

Shares of NYSE RAMP opened at $51.95 on Wednesday. LiveRamp has a 1 year low of $38.50 and a 1 year high of $87.38. The firm has a market cap of $3.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -66.60 and a beta of 1.17. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $48.03 and its 200-day simple moving average is $46.83.

LiveRamp (NYSE:RAMP) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported $0.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.01) by $0.10. The business had revenue of $119.04 million for the quarter. LiveRamp had a negative return on equity of 5.81% and a negative net margin of 11.06%. On average, research analysts expect that LiveRamp will post 0.15 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Logan Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in LiveRamp in the first quarter worth approximately $39,000. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its position in LiveRamp by 970.8% in the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,392 shares of the company’s stock worth $72,000 after purchasing an additional 1,262 shares during the period. Capital Analysts LLC acquired a new stake in LiveRamp in the first quarter worth approximately $90,000. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio lifted its position in LiveRamp by 16.8% in the second quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 2,609 shares of the company’s stock worth $122,000 after purchasing an additional 376 shares during the period. Finally, Cutler Group LP acquired a new stake in LiveRamp in the second quarter worth approximately $124,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.33% of the company’s stock.

LiveRamp Company Profile

LiveRamp Holdings, Inc operates as a global technology company. It is engaged in providing identity platform leveraged by brands and partners to deliver innovative products and exceptional experiences. The firm’s identifyLink connects people, data and devices across the digital and physical world, powering the people-based marketing revolution and allowing consumers to safely connect with brands and products.

Recommended Story: Quiet Period

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on LiveRamp (RAMP)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for LiveRamp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for LiveRamp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.