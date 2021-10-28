Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA) Price Target Raised to $1,125.00 at The Goldman Sachs Group

Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA) had its price objective raised by The Goldman Sachs Group from $905.00 to $1,125.00 in a research report released on Wednesday morning, Price Targets.com reports. The firm currently has a buy rating on the electric vehicle producer’s stock.

Several other research analysts also recently issued reports on TSLA. Piper Sandler reiterated an overweight rating and issued a $1,200.00 target price on shares of Tesla in a research note on Tuesday, August 3rd. Roth Capital upped their target price on shares of Tesla from $150.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Thursday, October 21st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Tudor Pickering started coverage on shares of Tesla in a research note on Thursday, September 23rd. They issued a sell rating and a $537.00 target price on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Tesla from a hold rating to a strong-buy rating and set a $910.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, September 28th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on shares of Tesla from $900.00 to $1,000.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, October 21st. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating, fourteen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Tesla has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $734.55.

Get Tesla alerts:

Shares of TSLA opened at $1,037.86 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $1.03 trillion, a PE ratio of 540.55, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.20 and a beta of 1.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a quick ratio of 1.22 and a current ratio of 1.51. Tesla has a fifty-two week low of $379.11 and a fifty-two week high of $1,094.94. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $749.27 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $689.61.

Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 19th. The electric vehicle producer reported $1.86 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.96 by $0.90. The business had revenue of $13.76 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $13.70 billion. Tesla had a net margin of 5.21% and a return on equity of 9.75%. The business’s revenue was up 56.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.27 earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that Tesla will post 3.39 EPS for the current year.

In related news, CAO Vaibhav Taneja sold 7,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $864.31, for a total transaction of $6,050,170.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Zachary Kirkhorn sold 1,250 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $672.59, for a total transaction of $840,737.50. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 54,257 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $36,492,715.63. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 91,198 shares of company stock valued at $67,080,269 over the last ninety days. 25.00% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in TSLA. OLD Mission Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Tesla in the 3rd quarter worth about $258,000. Mark Stevens lifted its holdings in Tesla by 62.1% during the 1st quarter. Mark Stevens now owns 778 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $519,000 after buying an additional 298 shares in the last quarter. Eubel Brady & Suttman Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in Tesla during the 1st quarter valued at about $300,000. Vident Investment Advisory LLC lifted its holdings in Tesla by 97.2% during the 1st quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC now owns 3,378 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $2,257,000 after buying an additional 1,665 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Assetmark Inc. lifted its holdings in Tesla by 21,582.0% during the 1st quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 44,448 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $29,688,000 after buying an additional 44,243 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 40.28% of the company’s stock.

Tesla Company Profile

Tesla, Inc engages in the design, development, manufacture, and sale of fully electric vehicles, energy generation and storage systems. It also provides vehicle service centers, supercharger station, and self-driving capability. The company operates through the following segments: Automotive and Energy Generation and Storage.

See Also: Stock Portfolio Tracker

Receive News & Ratings for Tesla Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tesla and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.