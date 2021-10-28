Capital One Financial (NYSE:COF) Price Target Increased to $191.00 by Analysts at BMO Capital Markets

Capital One Financial (NYSE:COF) had its price target upped by BMO Capital Markets from $188.00 to $191.00 in a report released on Wednesday morning, Price Targets.com reports. The brokerage currently has an outperform rating on the financial services provider’s stock.
A number of other analysts also recently issued reports on COF. Stephens increased their target price on shares of Capital One Financial from $152.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a research report on Friday, July 23rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on shares of Capital One Financial from $191.00 to $192.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Wednesday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on Capital One Financial from $180.00 to $194.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Wednesday. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on Capital One Financial from $155.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Monday, July 12th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price target on Capital One Financial from $174.00 to $212.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Thursday, July 29th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating, thirteen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $178.47.
NYSE COF opened at $152.50 on Wednesday. Capital One Financial has a 12 month low of $70.78 and a 12 month high of $177.95. The company has a 50-day moving average of $165.55 and a 200-day moving average of $158.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a current ratio of 0.91 and a quick ratio of 0.89. The company has a market cap of $68.03 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.09, a P/E/G ratio of 0.30 and a beta of 1.77.
In other Capital One Financial news, insider Robert M. Alexander sold 12,267 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $174.23, for a total value of $2,137,279.41. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, insider Yajnik Sanjiv sold 451 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $170.00, for a total value of $76,670.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 32,718 shares of company stock worth $5,521,349 over the last ninety days. 1.31% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.
A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in COF. Factorial Partners LLC boosted its stake in Capital One Financial by 11,757.5% during the first quarter. Factorial Partners LLC now owns 5,229,153 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $41,100,000 after buying an additional 5,185,053 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its position in shares of Capital One Financial by 27.8% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 8,148,023 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,260,419,000 after purchasing an additional 1,771,101 shares during the period. Fisher Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Capital One Financial by 32.5% in the 2nd quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 4,013,284 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $620,815,000 after purchasing an additional 983,352 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in shares of Capital One Financial by 62.7% in the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,453,381 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $312,144,000 after purchasing an additional 945,092 shares during the period. Finally, BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of Capital One Financial by 2.5% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 36,741,415 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $5,683,530,000 after purchasing an additional 902,651 shares during the period. 88.51% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
Capital One Financial Company Profile
Capital One Financial Corp. operates as a financial holding company. The firm engages in the provision of financial products and services. It operates through the following segments: Credit Card, Consumer Banking and Commercial Banking. The Credit Card segment offers domestic consumer and small business card lending, and international card lending businesses.
