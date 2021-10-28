Capital One Financial (NYSE:COF) Price Target Increased to $191.00 by Analysts at BMO Capital Markets

Capital One Financial (NYSE:COF) had its price target upped by BMO Capital Markets from $188.00 to $191.00 in a report released on Wednesday morning, Price Targets.com reports. The brokerage currently has an outperform rating on the financial services provider’s stock.

A number of other analysts also recently issued reports on COF. Stephens increased their target price on shares of Capital One Financial from $152.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a research report on Friday, July 23rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on shares of Capital One Financial from $191.00 to $192.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Wednesday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on Capital One Financial from $180.00 to $194.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Wednesday. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on Capital One Financial from $155.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Monday, July 12th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price target on Capital One Financial from $174.00 to $212.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Thursday, July 29th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating, thirteen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $178.47.

NYSE COF opened at $152.50 on Wednesday. Capital One Financial has a 12 month low of $70.78 and a 12 month high of $177.95. The company has a 50-day moving average of $165.55 and a 200-day moving average of $158.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a current ratio of 0.91 and a quick ratio of 0.89. The company has a market cap of $68.03 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.09, a P/E/G ratio of 0.30 and a beta of 1.77.

Capital One Financial (NYSE:COF) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 26th. The financial services provider reported $6.86 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $5.22 by $1.64. The company had revenue of $7.83 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.45 billion. Capital One Financial had a net margin of 37.90% and a return on equity of 19.07%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 6.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $5.05 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Capital One Financial will post 24.3 EPS for the current year.

In other Capital One Financial news, insider Robert M. Alexander sold 12,267 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $174.23, for a total value of $2,137,279.41. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, insider Yajnik Sanjiv sold 451 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $170.00, for a total value of $76,670.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 32,718 shares of company stock worth $5,521,349 over the last ninety days. 1.31% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in COF. Factorial Partners LLC boosted its stake in Capital One Financial by 11,757.5% during the first quarter. Factorial Partners LLC now owns 5,229,153 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $41,100,000 after buying an additional 5,185,053 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its position in shares of Capital One Financial by 27.8% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 8,148,023 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,260,419,000 after purchasing an additional 1,771,101 shares during the period. Fisher Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Capital One Financial by 32.5% in the 2nd quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 4,013,284 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $620,815,000 after purchasing an additional 983,352 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in shares of Capital One Financial by 62.7% in the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,453,381 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $312,144,000 after purchasing an additional 945,092 shares during the period. Finally, BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of Capital One Financial by 2.5% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 36,741,415 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $5,683,530,000 after purchasing an additional 902,651 shares during the period. 88.51% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Capital One Financial Corp. operates as a financial holding company. The firm engages in the provision of financial products and services. It operates through the following segments: Credit Card, Consumer Banking and Commercial Banking. The Credit Card segment offers domestic consumer and small business card lending, and international card lending businesses.

