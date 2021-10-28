$664.60 Million in Sales Expected for Zynga Inc. (NASDAQ:ZNGA) This Quarter

Analysts expect that Zynga Inc. (NASDAQ:ZNGA) will post $664.60 million in sales for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Six analysts have issued estimates for Zynga’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $659.20 million and the highest estimate coming in at $672.20 million. Zynga reported sales of $627.96 million in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 5.8%. The company is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Monday, November 8th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Zynga will report full-year sales of $2.82 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $2.80 billion to $2.84 billion. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report sales of $3.19 billion, with estimates ranging from $3.00 billion to $3.43 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover Zynga.

Zynga (NASDAQ:ZNGA) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported $0.02 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.05 by ($0.03). The company had revenue of $711.90 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $713.58 million. Zynga had a negative net margin of 6.76% and a positive return on equity of 0.71%.

Several research analysts have recently commented on ZNGA shares. Benchmark reduced their target price on Zynga from $12.00 to $10.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, August 6th. Cowen reduced their target price on Zynga from $13.00 to $12.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, August 6th. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on Zynga from $14.00 to $12.75 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, August 6th. Barclays reduced their price objective on Zynga from $14.00 to $12.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, August 6th. Finally, BTIG Research began coverage on Zynga in a report on Wednesday. They set a “buy” rating and a $10.00 price objective on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Zynga has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $12.05.

Shares of ZNGA opened at $7.22 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $7.86 billion, a P/E ratio of -45.13 and a beta of 0.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 1.31 and a quick ratio of 1.31. Zynga has a one year low of $7.14 and a one year high of $12.32. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $8.06 and its 200-day simple moving average is $9.60.

In related news, insider Jeffrey Miles Ryan sold 17,170 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $7.89, for a total value of $135,471.30. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 67,433 shares in the company, valued at approximately $532,046.37. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director Ellen F. Siminoff sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.18, for a total transaction of $40,900.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 24,204 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $197,988.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 137,137 shares of company stock valued at $1,075,014 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 8.30% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Fulton Bank N.A. increased its holdings in Zynga by 6.6% during the 2nd quarter. Fulton Bank N.A. now owns 17,465 shares of the company’s stock worth $185,000 after purchasing an additional 1,081 shares in the last quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC increased its holdings in Zynga by 9.9% during the 3rd quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 16,446 shares of the company’s stock worth $124,000 after purchasing an additional 1,485 shares in the last quarter. CAPROCK Group Inc. increased its holdings in Zynga by 13.7% during the 2nd quarter. CAPROCK Group Inc. now owns 12,871 shares of the company’s stock worth $137,000 after purchasing an additional 1,547 shares in the last quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors increased its holdings in Zynga by 168.9% during the 2nd quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 2,506 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 1,574 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Kovack Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in Zynga by 5.2% during the 2nd quarter. Kovack Advisors Inc. now owns 32,460 shares of the company’s stock worth $345,000 after purchasing an additional 1,600 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.90% of the company’s stock.

Zynga Company Profile

Zynga, Inc provides social game services. It develops, markets and operates social games as live services played on mobile platforms such as Apple’s iOS operating system and Google’s Android operating system, and social networking sites such as Facebook. It offers Chess with Friends, Crazy Cake Swap, Draw Something, FarmVille, Gems with Friends, Ice Age: Arctic Blast, Looney Tunes Dash, Speed Guess Something, What’s The Phrase, Wizard of Oz Magic Match, Yummy Gummy, Free Slots, Black Diamond Casino, Hit It Rich, Zynga Poker and Willy Wonka Slots.

