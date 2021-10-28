Redcentric (LON:RCN) Price Target Cut to GBX 175

Redcentric (LON:RCN) had its target price decreased by Canaccord Genuity from GBX 185 ($2.42) to GBX 175 ($2.29) in a report published on Wednesday morning, Price Targets.com reports. Canaccord Genuity currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Shares of Redcentric stock opened at GBX 125 ($1.63) on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of £195.25 million and a P/E ratio of 21.19. The company has a current ratio of 1.15, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 27.43. Redcentric has a 12 month low of GBX 110 ($1.44) and a 12 month high of GBX 150 ($1.96). The stock’s fifty day moving average price is GBX 133.97 and its 200-day moving average price is GBX 136.98.

Redcentric Company Profile

Redcentric plc provides IT managed services in the United Kingdom. It offers network services, including connectivity, software-defined wide area network, local area network, managed wide area network, secure remote access, and cloud managed wireless network services; and cloud services consisting of infrastructure as a service, hybrid cloud, colocation hosting, cloud migration, platform as a service, online data backup and recovery, and disaster recovery services.

