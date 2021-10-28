Turquoise Hill Resources (TRQ) – Research Analysts’ Weekly Ratings Changes

Turquoise Hill Resources (TSE: TRQ) recently received a number of ratings updates from brokerages and research firms:
- 10/19/2021 – Turquoise Hill Resources was downgraded by analysts at Eight Capital from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating. They now have a C$16.00 price target on the stock, down previously from C$30.00.
- 10/15/2021 – Turquoise Hill Resources was downgraded by analysts at Canaccord Genuity from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating.
- 10/15/2021 – Turquoise Hill Resources was downgraded by analysts at Scotiabank to a “hold” rating.
- 10/15/2021 – Turquoise Hill Resources was downgraded by analysts at TD Securities from a “speculative buy” rating to a “hold” rating.
Shares of TRQ stock opened at C$16.16 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 47.24, a quick ratio of 1.21 and a current ratio of 1.89. The stock has a market capitalization of C$3.25 billion and a P/E ratio of 4.22. The company has a 50 day moving average price of C$18.61 and a 200 day moving average price of C$20.23. Turquoise Hill Resources Ltd. has a fifty-two week low of C$10.01 and a fifty-two week high of C$26.45.
Turquoise Hill Resources (TSE:TRQ) (NYSE:TRQ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 29th. The company reported C$0.59 earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of C$390.47 million during the quarter. On average, research analysts forecast that Turquoise Hill Resources Ltd. will post 1.238897 EPS for the current fiscal year.
