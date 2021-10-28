Turquoise Hill Resources (TRQ) – Research Analysts’ Weekly Ratings Changes

Turquoise Hill Resources (TSE: TRQ) recently received a number of ratings updates from brokerages and research firms:

10/19/2021 – Turquoise Hill Resources was downgraded by analysts at Eight Capital from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating. They now have a C$16.00 price target on the stock, down previously from C$30.00.

10/15/2021 – Turquoise Hill Resources was downgraded by analysts at Canaccord Genuity from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating.

10/15/2021 – Turquoise Hill Resources was downgraded by analysts at Scotiabank to a “hold” rating.

10/15/2021 – Turquoise Hill Resources was downgraded by analysts at TD Securities from a “speculative buy” rating to a “hold” rating.

Shares of TRQ stock opened at C$16.16 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 47.24, a quick ratio of 1.21 and a current ratio of 1.89. The stock has a market capitalization of C$3.25 billion and a P/E ratio of 4.22. The company has a 50 day moving average price of C$18.61 and a 200 day moving average price of C$20.23. Turquoise Hill Resources Ltd. has a fifty-two week low of C$10.01 and a fifty-two week high of C$26.45.

Turquoise Hill Resources (TSE:TRQ) (NYSE:TRQ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 29th. The company reported C$0.59 earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of C$390.47 million during the quarter. On average, research analysts forecast that Turquoise Hill Resources Ltd. will post 1.238897 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Turquoise Hill Resources Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, operates as a mining company. The company explores for copper, gold, and silver deposits. It develops and operates the Oyu Tolgoi copper-gold mine located in Southern Mongolia. The company was formerly known as Ivanhoe Mines Ltd. and changed its name to Turquoise Hill Resources Ltd.

