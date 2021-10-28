TC Energy (TRP) – Investment Analysts’ Recent Ratings Updates

TC Energy (TSE: TRP) has recently received a number of price target changes and ratings updates:

10/27/2021 – TC Energy had its “hold” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Tudor Pickering. They now have a C$63.00 price target on the stock.

10/27/2021 – TC Energy was given a new C$63.00 price target on by analysts at Tudor Pickering & Holt. They now have a “hold” rating on the stock.

10/27/2021 – TC Energy had its price target raised by analysts at UBS Group AG from C$66.00 to C$72.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

10/25/2021 – TC Energy had its price target lowered by analysts at CSFB from C$77.00 to C$74.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

10/21/2021 – TC Energy had its price target raised by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from C$68.00 to C$69.00.

10/19/2021 – TC Energy had its price target raised by analysts at Barclays PLC from C$62.00 to C$64.00.

10/8/2021 – TC Energy had its “hold” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Tudor Pickering. They now have a C$63.00 price target on the stock.

10/8/2021 – TC Energy was given a new C$63.00 price target on by analysts at Tudor Pickering & Holt. They now have a “hold” rating on the stock.

9/23/2021 – TC Energy had its “outperform” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Credit Suisse Group AG. They now have a C$77.00 price target on the stock.

9/23/2021 – TC Energy was given a new C$77.00 price target on by analysts at CSFB. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

9/21/2021 – TC Energy had its “outperform” rating reaffirmed by analysts at BMO Capital Markets.

9/21/2021 – TC Energy had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at CIBC. They now have a C$74.00 price target on the stock.

9/20/2021 – TC Energy had its price target raised by analysts at BMO Capital Markets from C$68.00 to C$70.00. They now have a “na” rating on the stock.

9/17/2021 – TC Energy was given a new C$63.00 price target on by analysts at Tudor Pickering & Holt. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

9/16/2021 – TC Energy had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Tudor Pickering. They now have a C$63.00 price target on the stock.

9/13/2021 – TC Energy was downgraded by analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating. They now have a C$63.00 price target on the stock, down previously from C$75.00.

Shares of TSE:TRP opened at C$67.30 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of C$65.89 billion and a PE ratio of 32.85. The company has a current ratio of 0.61, a quick ratio of 0.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 162.89. TC Energy Co. has a twelve month low of C$50.61 and a twelve month high of C$68.20. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of C$61.28 and a 200-day simple moving average of C$61.34.

TC Energy (TSE:TRP) (NYSE:TRP) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The company reported C$1.07 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of C$0.96 by C$0.11. The business had revenue of C$3.18 billion during the quarter. As a group, equities research analysts predict that TC Energy Co. will post 4.3000003 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Senior Officer Patrick M. Keys sold 8,344 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$62.75, for a total value of C$523,604.36. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 18,108 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$1,136,316.84. Also, Director Nathaniel A. Brown bought 550 shares of TC Energy stock in a transaction on Friday, August 20th. The stock was purchased at an average price of C$59.33 per share, for a total transaction of C$32,633.70. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 2,250 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$133,501.50. In the last quarter, insiders purchased 2,284 shares of company stock valued at $143,587 and sold 11,465 shares valued at $712,789.

TC Energy Corporation operates as an energy infrastructure company in North America. It operates through Canadian Natural Gas Pipelines, U.S. Natural Gas Pipelines, Mexico Natural Gas Pipelines, Liquids Pipelines, and Power and Storage segments. The company builds and operates 93,400 km network of natural gas pipelines, which transports natural gas from supply basins to local distribution companies, power generation plants, industrial facilities, interconnecting pipelines, LNG export terminals, and other businesses.

