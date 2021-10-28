Robert W. Baird Increases CoStar Group (NASDAQ:CSGP) Price Target to $108.00

CoStar Group (NASDAQ:CSGP) had its target price upped by Robert W. Baird from $100.00 to $108.00 in a report released on Wednesday morning, The Fly reports. Robert W. Baird currently has an outperform rating on the technology company’s stock.

A number of other research analysts have also weighed in on CSGP. Truist reduced their price objective on shares of CoStar Group from $107.00 to $98.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. Stephens started coverage on shares of CoStar Group in a research note on Wednesday, July 21st. They issued a buy rating for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of CoStar Group from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Friday, July 9th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $60.19.

Shares of CSGP stock opened at $89.82 on Wednesday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $86.81 and a 200-day moving average of $54.02. The company has a quick ratio of 11.62, a current ratio of 11.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18. CoStar Group has a 12-month low of $74.31 and a 12-month high of $101.05. The firm has a market cap of $35.47 billion, a P/E ratio of 153.02, a PEG ratio of 4.82 and a beta of 0.88.

CoStar Group (NASDAQ:CSGP) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 25th. The technology company reported $0.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.23 by $0.02. CoStar Group had a net margin of 12.68% and a return on equity of 6.72%. The company had revenue of $499.32 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $497.97 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.19 EPS. CoStar Group’s quarterly revenue was up 17.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts expect that CoStar Group will post 0.94 EPS for the current year.

In other news, Director John W. Hill sold 6,160 shares of CoStar Group stock in a transaction on Monday, August 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.77, for a total transaction of $528,343.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Insiders own 1.36% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of CSGP. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its stake in CoStar Group by 930.8% in the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 43,681,083 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $3,617,667,000 after purchasing an additional 39,443,646 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in shares of CoStar Group by 896.4% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 34,639,833 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,868,871,000 after acquiring an additional 31,163,246 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of CoStar Group by 748.3% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 25,891,949 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,144,369,000 after acquiring an additional 22,839,557 shares during the period. Bamco Inc. NY increased its position in shares of CoStar Group by 868.6% in the second quarter. Bamco Inc. NY now owns 18,793,260 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,556,458,000 after acquiring an additional 16,853,001 shares during the period. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its position in shares of CoStar Group by 1,489.6% in the second quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 15,169,117 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,256,306,000 after acquiring an additional 14,214,869 shares during the period. 93.81% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

CoStar Group, Inc provides commercial real estate information, analytics, and online marketplaces to the commercial real estate and related business communities. The firm’s suite of online services enables clients to analyze, interpret and gain unmatched insight on commercial property values and market conditions.

