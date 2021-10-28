Legal & General Group Plc Has $281,000 Holdings in Arcus Biosciences, Inc. (NYSE:RCUS)

Legal & General Group Plc lowered its stake in shares of Arcus Biosciences, Inc. (NYSE:RCUS) by 10.8% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 10,269 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,237 shares during the period. Legal & General Group Plc’s holdings in Arcus Biosciences were worth $281,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Tarbox Family Office Inc. bought a new position in shares of Arcus Biosciences in the second quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new stake in Arcus Biosciences in the 1st quarter valued at $34,000. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. bought a new position in Arcus Biosciences during the 1st quarter valued at $71,000. Credit Agricole S A purchased a new position in Arcus Biosciences during the 1st quarter worth $118,000. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada bought a new stake in shares of Arcus Biosciences in the 1st quarter worth $142,000. 56.82% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Arcus Biosciences alerts:

Shares of RCUS stock opened at $33.09 on Thursday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $32.22 and a 200-day moving average of $30.11. Arcus Biosciences, Inc. has a 12-month low of $19.48 and a 12-month high of $42.36. The firm has a market cap of $2.36 billion, a P/E ratio of -11.18 and a beta of 1.01.

Arcus Biosciences (NYSE:RCUS) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 4th. The company reported ($1.09) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.87) by ($0.22). The firm had revenue of $9.46 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $18.43 million. Arcus Biosciences had a negative net margin of 213.68% and a negative return on equity of 34.30%. Equities research analysts anticipate that Arcus Biosciences, Inc. will post -4.38 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, COO Jennifer Jarrett sold 30,634 shares of Arcus Biosciences stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.18, for a total value of $1,077,704.12. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 12.30% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

RCUS has been the topic of several analyst reports. SVB Leerink boosted their price target on shares of Arcus Biosciences from $63.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, August 6th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Arcus Biosciences from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 5th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $52.89.

About Arcus Biosciences

Arcus Biosciences, Inc engages in the development and commercialization of immunotherapies. It competes in the segments of the pharmaceutical, biotechnology and other related markets that develop immunotherapies for the treatment of cancer. The company was founded by Terry J. Rosen and Juan Carlos Jaen in 2015 and is headquartered in Hayward, CA.

Further Reading: How Buying a Call Option Works

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding RCUS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Arcus Biosciences, Inc. (NYSE:RCUS).

Receive News & Ratings for Arcus Biosciences Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Arcus Biosciences and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.