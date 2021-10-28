Legal & General Group Plc Increases Stake in The Lovesac Company (NASDAQ:LOVE)

Legal & General Group Plc increased its position in The Lovesac Company (NASDAQ:LOVE) by 133.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 3,557 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,033 shares during the quarter. Legal & General Group Plc’s holdings in The Lovesac were worth $284,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in LOVE. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in The Lovesac by 13.1% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 875,852 shares of the company’s stock worth $69,884,000 after acquiring an additional 101,521 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in The Lovesac by 323.1% in the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 108,337 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,131,000 after acquiring an additional 82,729 shares during the last quarter. Connors Investor Services Inc. purchased a new stake in The Lovesac in the 2nd quarter worth about $6,089,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its holdings in The Lovesac by 603.8% in the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 84,489 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,741,000 after acquiring an additional 72,484 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new stake in The Lovesac in the 1st quarter worth about $2,236,000. 86.58% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. BTIG Research lifted their price objective on The Lovesac from $98.00 to $102.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, September 10th. Roth Capital lifted their target price on The Lovesac from $100.00 to $105.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, September 10th. Zacks Investment Research lowered The Lovesac from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday, September 11th. Finally, TheStreet raised The Lovesac from a “c” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 19th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, The Lovesac presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $101.63.

In other The Lovesac news, Director Andrew R. Heyer sold 71,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.27, for a total value of $5,344,170.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . Also, insider Satori Capital, Llc sold 1,400 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.03, for a total transaction of $112,042.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 221,308 shares of company stock worth $16,660,127 over the last three months. Insiders own 16.20% of the company’s stock.

Shares of LOVE opened at $73.41 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $1.11 billion, a PE ratio of 33.67, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.29 and a beta of 2.27. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $63.83 and a 200-day moving average price of $68.76. The Lovesac Company has a 12-month low of $22.89 and a 12-month high of $95.51.

The Lovesac (NASDAQ:LOVE) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, September 8th. The company reported $0.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.11) by $0.63. The firm had revenue of $102.40 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $90.97 million. The Lovesac had a return on equity of 32.97% and a net margin of 8.90%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 65.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted ($0.08) EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that The Lovesac Company will post 0.96 EPS for the current year.

The Lovesac Company Profile

The Lovesac Co is a technology driven, omni-channel company. It designs, manufactures, and sells furniture comprised of modular couches called sactionals and foam beanbag chairs called sacs. Its products include sactionals, sacs, and accessories. The company was founded by Shawn David Nelson in 1995 and is headquartered in Stamford, CT.

