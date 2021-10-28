GoPro, Inc. (NASDAQ:GPRO) Shares Acquired by Legal & General Group Plc

Legal & General Group Plc grew its stake in shares of GoPro, Inc. (NASDAQ:GPRO) by 6.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 26,830 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,515 shares during the period. Legal & General Group Plc’s holdings in GoPro were worth $312,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Contrarius Investment Management Ltd acquired a new position in shares of GoPro in the 2nd quarter valued at $5,691,000. Great Lakes Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of GoPro in the 2nd quarter valued at $21,689,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its position in shares of GoPro by 252.5% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,695,924 shares of the company’s stock valued at $19,758,000 after purchasing an additional 1,214,779 shares during the period. Susquehanna Fundamental Investments LLC acquired a new position in shares of GoPro in the 2nd quarter valued at $149,000. Finally, Larson Financial Group LLC boosted its position in shares of GoPro by 358.8% in the 2nd quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 2,753 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 2,153 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 61.48% of the company’s stock.

In related news, SVP S Aimee Lapic sold 4,836 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.33, for a total value of $45,119.88. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Nicholas Woodman sold 200,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.21, for a total value of $2,042,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 629,015 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,422,243.15. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 674,390 shares of company stock valued at $6,499,525. 20.32% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ GPRO opened at $8.56 on Thursday. GoPro, Inc. has a one year low of $5.80 and a one year high of $13.79. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.32 billion, a PE ratio of 25.94 and a beta of 1.21. The company has a current ratio of 1.56, a quick ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $9.66 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $10.53.

GoPro (NASDAQ:GPRO) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported $0.07 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.02) by $0.09. GoPro had a return on equity of 42.17% and a net margin of 4.99%. The firm had revenue of $249.59 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $233.01 million. Research analysts anticipate that GoPro, Inc. will post 0.49 EPS for the current year.

Separately, Wedbush restated a “hold” rating and set a $12.00 price objective on shares of GoPro in a research report on Friday, August 6th.

GoPro Company Profile

GoPro, Inc engages in manufacturing and selling camera and camera accessories. The firm provides mountable and wearable cameras and accessories, which it refers to as capture devices. Its product brands include HERO9 Black, HERO8 Black, Max, HERO7 Black, HERO7 Silver, GoPro Plus, and GoPro App. The company was founded by Nicholas Woodman in 2002 and is headquartered in San Mateo, CA.

