Legal & General Group Plc Purchases 5,109 Shares of EVO Payments, Inc. (NASDAQ:EVOP)

Legal & General Group Plc increased its position in shares of EVO Payments, Inc. (NASDAQ:EVOP) by 68.8% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 12,540 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 5,109 shares during the period. Legal & General Group Plc’s holdings in EVO Payments were worth $347,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Brown Advisory Inc. boosted its holdings in EVO Payments by 2.9% during the first quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 4,864,247 shares of the company’s stock worth $133,865,000 after buying an additional 138,036 shares in the last quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership raised its position in EVO Payments by 15.8% during the second quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 3,927,129 shares of the company’s stock worth $108,939,000 after acquiring an additional 534,930 shares during the period. Ameriprise Financial Inc. lifted its holdings in EVO Payments by 53.0% during the first quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 2,679,789 shares of the company’s stock valued at $73,747,000 after purchasing an additional 927,740 shares in the last quarter. TimesSquare Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of EVO Payments by 74.0% in the second quarter. TimesSquare Capital Management LLC now owns 1,974,340 shares of the company’s stock valued at $54,768,000 after purchasing an additional 839,720 shares during the period. Finally, Jennison Associates LLC lifted its stake in EVO Payments by 7.7% in the 2nd quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 1,616,334 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,837,000 after buying an additional 115,973 shares in the last quarter. 56.94% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get EVO Payments alerts:

In other news, CEO James G. Kelly sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.45, for a total transaction of $264,500.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Insiders own 42.60% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered EVO Payments from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 21st.

NASDAQ:EVOP opened at $21.58 on Thursday. EVO Payments, Inc. has a 12 month low of $20.45 and a 12 month high of $31.99. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $24.46 and a two-hundred day moving average of $27.12. The firm has a market cap of $1.80 billion, a P/E ratio of -1,078.46, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.27 and a beta of 1.71.

EVO Payments (NASDAQ:EVOP) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The company reported $0.21 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.17 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $122.20 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $117.47 million. EVO Payments had a negative return on equity of 8.26% and a net margin of 2.00%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 29.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.11 EPS. Analysts anticipate that EVO Payments, Inc. will post 0.77 earnings per share for the current year.

About EVO Payments

EVO Payments, Inc is a holding company, which provides payments technology and services. It offers payment and commerce solutions. The firm operates through the Americas and Europe geographical segments. The Americas segment is composed of the United States, Canada, and Mexico. The Europe segment includes operations in the Czech Republic, Germany, Ireland, Poland, Spain, and the United Kingdom, as well as supporting merchants in France, Austria, Italy, the Nordics, and other Central and Eastern European.

See Also: When is a capital gain realized?

Receive News & Ratings for EVO Payments Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for EVO Payments and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.