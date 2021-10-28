JPMorgan Chase & Co. Acquires 99,654 Shares of Unifi, Inc. (NYSE:UFI)

JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its position in shares of Unifi, Inc. (NYSE:UFI) by 188.1% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 152,633 shares of the textile maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 99,654 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s holdings in Unifi were worth $3,718,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Unifi by 13.1% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 235,382 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $6,487,000 after purchasing an additional 27,319 shares in the last quarter. Quadrature Capital Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Unifi during the 1st quarter valued at $373,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Unifi during the 1st quarter valued at $44,000. Axiom Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Unifi during the 1st quarter valued at $224,000. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its position in shares of Unifi by 0.5% during the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 138,927 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $3,828,000 after purchasing an additional 735 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.97% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:UFI opened at $22.06 on Thursday. Unifi, Inc. has a 52-week low of $14.28 and a 52-week high of $30.94. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $22.44 and a 200 day moving average of $24.55. The firm has a market capitalization of $408.51 million, a PE ratio of 14.42 and a beta of 0.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a quick ratio of 1.78 and a current ratio of 3.12.

Unifi (NYSE:UFI) last announced its earnings results on Sunday, October 24th. The textile maker reported $0.46 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.29 by $0.17. Unifi had a net margin of 4.35% and a return on equity of 6.72%. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.18 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Unifi, Inc. will post 1.36 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Unifi from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 7th.

About Unifi

Unifi, Inc engages in the manufacture and sale of synthetic and recycled products made from polyester and nylon. It operates through the following segments: Polyester, Nylon, Brazil, and Asia. The Polyester segment sells polyester-based products to other yarn manufacturers, knitters, and weavers that produce yarn and fabric for the apparel, hosiery, home furnishings, automotive, industrial, and other end-use markets in U.S.

