Vanguard Group Inc. Buys 2,406,768 Shares of Outset Medical, Inc. (NASDAQ:OM)

Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in Outset Medical, Inc. (NASDAQ:OM) by 185.5% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 3,704,291 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,406,768 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. owned approximately 0.08% of Outset Medical worth $185,141,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. FMR LLC grew its position in shares of Outset Medical by 7.4% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 6,897,208 shares of the company’s stock valued at $344,723,000 after acquiring an additional 476,343 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its position in shares of Outset Medical by 0.9% during the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 4,699,344 shares of the company’s stock valued at $255,597,000 after acquiring an additional 41,049 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in shares of Outset Medical by 314.1% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,831,270 shares of the company’s stock valued at $191,487,000 after acquiring an additional 2,906,099 shares during the period. PFM Health Sciences LP grew its position in shares of Outset Medical by 479.8% during the 1st quarter. PFM Health Sciences LP now owns 3,012,709 shares of the company’s stock valued at $163,861,000 after acquiring an additional 2,493,087 shares during the period. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its position in shares of Outset Medical by 154.5% during the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,152,618 shares of the company’s stock valued at $107,587,000 after acquiring an additional 1,306,878 shares during the period. 99.94% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Outset Medical alerts:

Shares of Outset Medical stock opened at $52.96 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $2.45 billion and a P/E ratio of -9.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a quick ratio of 11.82 and a current ratio of 12.64. The company has a fifty day moving average of $47.60 and a 200 day moving average of $48.17. Outset Medical, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $36.03 and a fifty-two week high of $66.96.

Outset Medical (NASDAQ:OM) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported ($0.66) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.76) by $0.10. The company had revenue of $25.22 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $23.63 million. Outset Medical had a negative net margin of 170.05% and a negative return on equity of 37.89%. Analysts forecast that Outset Medical, Inc. will post -3.11 EPS for the current year.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on OM. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Outset Medical from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 7th. Cowen assumed coverage on shares of Outset Medical in a report on Wednesday, August 18th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $70.00 target price for the company. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on shares of Outset Medical from $60.00 to $55.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, August 9th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $60.25.

In other Outset Medical news, Director James F. Hinrichs bought 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 11th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $36.66 per share, for a total transaction of $366,600.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 33,288 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,220,338.08. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director D Keith Grossman sold 1,296 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.17, for a total transaction of $63,724.32. Following the sale, the director now owns 4,584 shares in the company, valued at $225,395.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 129,056 shares of company stock worth $6,446,583. Corporate insiders own 5.60% of the company’s stock.

Outset Medical Company Profile

Outset Medical, Inc, a medical technology company, develops a hemodialysis system for dialysis. It offers Tablo Hemodialysis System, which comprises of a compact console with integrated water purification, on-demand dialysate production, and software and connectivity capabilities for dialysis care in acute and home settings.

Recommended Story: Dead Cat Bounce

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding OM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Outset Medical, Inc. (NASDAQ:OM).

Receive News & Ratings for Outset Medical Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Outset Medical and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.