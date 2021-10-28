Short Interest in Pharming Group (NASDAQ:PHAR) Increases By 966.7%

Pharming Group (NASDAQ:PHAR) saw a significant increase in short interest during the month of October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 9,600 shares, an increase of 966.7% from the September 30th total of 900 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 1,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 9.6 days.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Pharming Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 19th.

Get Pharming Group alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ PHAR opened at $9.61 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 5.25, a quick ratio of 4.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73. Pharming Group has a twelve month low of $9.02 and a twelve month high of $21.99. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $10.03 and a two-hundred day moving average of $11.34. The stock has a market cap of $621.59 million and a P/E ratio of 16.57.

Pharming Group (NASDAQ:PHAR) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported $0.06 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.01 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $49.60 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $64.13 million. As a group, research analysts predict that Pharming Group will post 0.02 earnings per share for the current year.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in PHAR. Cowen Prime Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Pharming Group during the second quarter worth approximately $71,000. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in shares of Pharming Group by 5,208.3% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,548 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 2,500 shares during the last quarter. Finally, UBS Group AG raised its stake in shares of Pharming Group by 173.8% during the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 2,508 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 1,592 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 0.31% of the company’s stock.

About Pharming Group

Pharming Group N.V., a specialty pharmaceutical company, develops products for the treatment of rare diseases and unmet medical needs in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company's lead product is Ruconest, a recombinant human C1 esterase inhibitor that is used for the treatment of acute hereditary angioedema.

Featured Article: Why Invest in Dividend Kings

Receive News & Ratings for Pharming Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pharming Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.