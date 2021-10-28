Short Interest in Pharming Group (NASDAQ:PHAR) Increases By 966.7%

Pharming Group (NASDAQ:PHAR) saw a significant increase in short interest during the month of October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 9,600 shares, an increase of 966.7% from the September 30th total of 900 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 1,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 9.6 days.
Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Pharming Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 19th.
Shares of NASDAQ PHAR opened at $9.61 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 5.25, a quick ratio of 4.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73. Pharming Group has a twelve month low of $9.02 and a twelve month high of $21.99. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $10.03 and a two-hundred day moving average of $11.34. The stock has a market cap of $621.59 million and a P/E ratio of 16.57.
Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in PHAR. Cowen Prime Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Pharming Group during the second quarter worth approximately $71,000. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in shares of Pharming Group by 5,208.3% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,548 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 2,500 shares during the last quarter. Finally, UBS Group AG raised its stake in shares of Pharming Group by 173.8% during the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 2,508 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 1,592 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 0.31% of the company’s stock.
About Pharming Group
Pharming Group N.V., a specialty pharmaceutical company, develops products for the treatment of rare diseases and unmet medical needs in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company's lead product is Ruconest, a recombinant human C1 esterase inhibitor that is used for the treatment of acute hereditary angioedema.
