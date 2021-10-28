Invesco S&P SmallCap Financials ETF (NASDAQ:PSCF) Short Interest Up 450.0% in October

Invesco S&P SmallCap Financials ETF (NASDAQ:PSCF) saw a large growth in short interest in October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 4,400 shares, a growth of 450.0% from the September 30th total of 800 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 3,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.2 days.
Shares of NASDAQ PSCF opened at $59.97 on Thursday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $58.01 and a 200-day moving average of $57.90. Invesco S&P SmallCap Financials ETF has a fifty-two week low of $38.37 and a fifty-two week high of $61.88.
The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 21st were issued a $0.292 dividend. This represents a $1.17 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.95%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, September 20th.
Invesco S&P SmallCap Financials ETF Company Profile
PowerShares S&P SmallCap Financials Portfolio (the Fund) seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the index called the S&P SmallCap 600 Capped Financials Index (the Underlying Index). The Underlying Index consists of common stocks of the United States financial service companies that are principally engaged in the business of providing services and products, including banking, investment services, insurance and real estate finance services.
Featured Story: The components of the Stochastic Momentum Index
Receive News & Ratings for Invesco S&P SmallCap Financials ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco S&P SmallCap Financials ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.