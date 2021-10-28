Invesco S&P SmallCap Financials ETF (NASDAQ:PSCF) Short Interest Up 450.0% in October

Invesco S&P SmallCap Financials ETF (NASDAQ:PSCF) saw a large growth in short interest in October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 4,400 shares, a growth of 450.0% from the September 30th total of 800 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 3,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.2 days.

Shares of NASDAQ PSCF opened at $59.97 on Thursday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $58.01 and a 200-day moving average of $57.90. Invesco S&P SmallCap Financials ETF has a fifty-two week low of $38.37 and a fifty-two week high of $61.88.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 21st were issued a $0.292 dividend. This represents a $1.17 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.95%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, September 20th.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its stake in Invesco S&P SmallCap Financials ETF by 72.5% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 95,838 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,530,000 after purchasing an additional 40,291 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its position in shares of Invesco S&P SmallCap Financials ETF by 22.3% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 43,092 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,487,000 after buying an additional 7,847 shares in the last quarter. Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Invesco S&P SmallCap Financials ETF by 160.5% in the second quarter. Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 42,966 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,479,000 after buying an additional 26,470 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG raised its position in shares of Invesco S&P SmallCap Financials ETF by 115.9% in the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 16,773 shares of the company’s stock valued at $949,000 after buying an additional 9,004 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Susquehanna International Group LLP raised its position in shares of Invesco S&P SmallCap Financials ETF by 120.3% in the second quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP now owns 16,136 shares of the company’s stock valued at $927,000 after buying an additional 8,811 shares in the last quarter.

Invesco S&P SmallCap Financials ETF Company Profile

PowerShares S&P SmallCap Financials Portfolio (the Fund) seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the index called the S&P SmallCap 600 Capped Financials Index (the Underlying Index). The Underlying Index consists of common stocks of the United States financial service companies that are principally engaged in the business of providing services and products, including banking, investment services, insurance and real estate finance services.

